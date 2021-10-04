Federal Signal Completes Acquisition of Ground Force Worldwide

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) (the "Company"), a leader in environmental and safety solutions, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of substantially all the assets and operations of Ground Force Worldwide ("Ground Force"), a leading manufacturer of specialty material handling vehicles that support the extraction of metals. The signing of the purchase agreement was previously announced on September 8, 2021. The transaction involves cash consideration of $45.0 million, subject to post-closing adjustments.

"We are thrilled to complete the Ground Force acquisition, which further strengthens our position as an industry leading diversified industrial manufacturer of specialized vehicles for maintenance and infrastructure markets," said Jennifer L. Sherman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Ground Force is well-positioned to capitalize on a number of tailwinds expected to drive future growth, including robust industrial activity, vehicle electrification, and other green initiatives. The acquisition provides opportunity for long-term value creation through operational improvement and organic growth initiatives, while also providing a platform for further acquisitions in this space."

