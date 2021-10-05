Cboe Appoints Bo Chung to Senior Vice President, Global Sales and Index Licensing, Expanding Data and Access Solutions Leadership Team

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today announced that it has expanded its Data and Access Solutions leadership team to successfully position the business for further global growth.

Bo Chung, a long-time veteran of the financial services industry, has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Global Sales and Index Licensing. In this role, Chung will be responsible for overseeing the strategic growth and adoption of Cboe's holistic Data and Access Solutions offering.

Catherine Clay, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Data and Access Solutions, said: "For many years I have admired Bo's impressive track record of success and industry leadership and I'm thrilled to have him join the team. Cboe's expansive Data and Access Solutions offering is an integral part of the company's global vision and we could not be more excited to have Bo help us execute on this strategy to bring Cboe's suite of data analytics, indices, market intelligence and execution services to new markets and users."

Chung has led a distinguished 30-year career in the financial services industry, holding several senior leadership roles and managing teams across continents. Prior to joining Cboe, Chung served as an independent strategic advisor to select start-ups in the early and growth stages. Previously, he was Managing Director, Global Head of Sales and Relationship Management at S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI), where he worked for more than two decades. In this role, he led a team of 50 global sales and relationship managers and was responsible for business expansion, revenue growth and strategic partnership development. Prior to that role, Chung was Managing Director, Business Development, Sales and Marketing, and focused on identifying opportunities to increase S&P DJI's brand recognition and index adoption among asset managers and investment banks.

Additionally, Michael Hollingsworth was promoted to Vice President, Global Head of Risk and Market Analytics, and Geralyn Endo was promoted to Vice President, Global Data and Access Solutions Client Engagement. Previously, Hollingsworth was Senior Director, Financial Risk Analytics, leveraging his extensive trading and analysis experience to help lead Cboe's financial risk analytics business. Endo was previously Head of Client Engagement, Data and Access Solutions at Cboe.

Clay added: "Mike has been an asset to our team since joining Cboe as part of the Hanweck acquisition in early 2020. His in-depth knowledge of Cboe's data and analytics services and vision for the future of our products is unmatched. Likewise, Geralyn has been an integral member of the Data and Access Solutions team for two years, helping grow the business substantially throughout her time at Cboe. Her passion for making trading solutions accessible to all market participants drives our entire team to continuously reach new heights. I am confident that Mike and Geralyn will help accelerate our global growth as we build one of the world's largest global derivatives and securities trading networks."

Cboe's Data and Access Solutions offer a comprehensive and holistic array of data, analytics and execution services for each stage in the lifecycle of a transaction. From pre-trade, to at-trade, to post-trade, these solutions deliver insights, alpha opportunities, portfolio optimizations and seamless workflows. Visit Cboe's website to learn more.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

