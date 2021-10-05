Celebrities Invest in Digital Male Fertility Leader, Legacy

BOSTON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy (YC S'19), the premier digital fertility clinic for men, today announced the investment of celebrities including DJ Khaled, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, and Orlando Bloom, as part of the company's efforts to destigmatize male fertility and change the outdated view that fertility is a "women's issue". The round also included notable entrepreneurs like Heather Hasson and Hannah Bronfman.

The round was led and coordinated by TQ Ventures , a venture capital firm managed by Scooter Braun, Andrew Marks, and Schuster Tanger with a strong track record backing both early- and growth-stage companies. The round also included additional capital from existing investor Peak State Ventures.

In describing the investment, TQ Partner Scooter Braun explained, "When I see a company that is so aligned with the mission and the vision that so many I know have, it is important to me to find ways we can get involved and to support their message. Fertility is an issue that affects both sexes, and Legacy has the potential to change lives, help more people become parents and include men in normalizing the important conversations around family planning."

Legacy Founder & CEO Khaled Kteily shared, "We believe in rebalancing the responsibilities of family planning, and we know that the support of celebrities will help shape the conversation and normalize a topic that has been stigmatized for too long. This is a major key to success."

With sperm count declining at a rate of more than 50% globally in the past 40 years, Legacy is looking to change this dialogue within the fertility space, and encourage men to be more proactive and take ownership of their fertility.

The announcement comes on the heels of Legacy's most recent Series A raise of $10 million, led by FirstMark Capital, and included top-tier investors such as TQ Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, Section 32, Y Combinator, and Tribe Capital. To date, Legacy has raised almost $20M to support its mission of building the world's leading male fertility clinic, entirely online. Legacy believes that everyone, no matter where you live, should have access to the leading male fertility analyses, doctors, preservation, and treatments.

HOW LEGACY WORKS: PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

Legacy's mail-in kit revolutionizes the traditional process for males, making sperm analysis and storage easier, more convenient, and affordable from the comfort of your home. It's simple—no liquid nitrogen, pipettes, or clunky shipping tanks required. This allows men to get information about their sperm without awkwardly needing to visit an expensive clinic or specialty lab.

A Legacy test kit is shipped directly to the client to produce a sample in the privacy of their home before sending it back for clinical-level analysis, now with the option to test sperm DNA fragmentation. Each client receives a full fertility report that analyzes volume, count, concentration, motility, and morphology, as well as the option to freeze their deposit at world-class cryogenic storage facilities. A process that was once anxiety ridden is now stress free, easy and empowering.

Legacy's Sperm DNA Fragmentation analysis is available as a $195 add-on to their traditional semen analysis (For Today package $195), and is included in their For Tomorrow ($995) and Forever ($3,995) packages. For more information visit How It Works.

ABOUT GIVE LEGACY, INC.

Give Legacy, Inc. is the premier fatherhood company working towards rebalancing the responsibility of family planning by providing at-home sperm testing and storage solutions. Founded in 2018 by Khaled Kteily out of the Harvard Innovation Labs, Legacy is a Y-Combinator and Bain Capital Ventures backed biotech startup. Since winning TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin 2018, Legacy has been featured in the New York Times, Washington Post, and Forbes. The Legacy team is a Harvard-backed group of men and women who understand fatherhood—and how much it matters. The team brings international experience in male fertility, health care policy, and business with a world-class advisory board. For more information visit givelegacy.com .

ABOUT TQ VENTURES

TQ Ventures is a VC firm managed by Andrew Marks, Scooter Braun, and Schuster Tanger. Founded in 2018, TQ has over $500m in AUM and 10 Unicorns in its portfolio. TQ focuses on both the early and growth stages across areas such as consumer tech, gaming, fintech, enterprise, blockchain and healthcare IT, and leverages unique networks across both B2C and B2B to be especially helpful to its portfolio companies.

