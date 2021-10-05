Counterweight Private Wealth Launches Wealth Management Practice in Raleigh, North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Counterweight Private Wealth, based in Raleigh, N.C., announces the successful launch of its wealth management practice with the support of TruClarity Wealth Advisors' RIA platform. Counterweight was founded to help their clients define the ultimate mission for their wealth, then execute balanced, collaborative, and purposeful wealth solutions.

Nick Murphy, CFP®, will lead the firm as Managing Director. Prior to creating Counterweight, Murphy managed $178 million in client assets at RBC Wealth Management. Working closely alongside Murphy will be Carroll Davis, former Client Associate at RBC, who will be joining the firm as Director of Client Services.

"The positive impact we can make on people's lives has always been our unwavering passion. Establishing an independent firm enables us to exclusively focus on our clients to deliver objective advice through world class capabilities and leading-edge digital solutions. The outcome is the embodiment of a true partnership – helping to connect their wealth to a broader and meaningful purpose," said Murphy. "TruClarity has been incredible throughout our road to independence, and we couldn't have chosen a better group of experts to guide us through this process."

Counterweight Private Wealth was created to support clients in pursuing their purpose. Whatever stage of life you are in or turn you take, this team serves as your counterweight, unburdening your load by establishing financial stability so that you can focus on making the best life choices.

"Nick and Carroll are an amazing team. They embody the meaning of being true fiduciaries, and are laser focused on the client experience," said Pamela Stross, President of TCWP LLC and TruClarity Management Solutions. "Many years of success are ahead for Counterweight Private Wealth. We are so fortunate to be a part of their journey."

TruClarity Wealth Advisors provides proven solutions to ease the transition to independence. Advisors are guided through the process to ensure a successful launch and are provided with the resources and structures they need to support themselves.

