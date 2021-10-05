Logicalis Spearheads IT Transformation for Town of Apple Valley, Calif.

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Municipal governments must often address the challenge of ensuring their legacy IT networks adapt to the growth of their towns. When Apple Valley, Calif., faced this hurdle, the new IT leader turned to top managed service provider Logicalis US to bring new life to its existing infrastructure, in addition to enabling a remote workforce.

Until 2017, Apple Valley, a former resort destination now home to 73,000 residents in the California desert, outsourced its IT needs for several years. In 2019, Brandon Cales joined the municipality as Innovation & Technology Officer, where he immediately expressed concerns about the aging technology and security, as well as inconsistent power protection and backups.

Being a smaller municipality made Apple Valley statistically more likely to be a victim of an attack that could target its funding sources and threaten the infrastructure overall. Cales recognized that an upgrade to the decade-old network could better equip the town against security threats and unexpected downtime, while positioning it for future growth.

Calling upon his previous experience working with Logicalis, Cales engaged the leading solutions provider to assess and address the vulnerabilities in the current network. Logicalis developed a plan to lengthen the network's lifespan until the time came to fully update the system. In a two-phased approach supported by storage and service partners HPE and Veeam, Logicalis successfully executed a data center refresh which modernized the storage and backup system and strengthened the overall network.

"Our goal as Architects of Change™ is to ensure we not only fix problems, but we position our customers with stronger infrastructure moving forward," said Jeff Wilms, Chief Revenue Officer at Logicalis. "Apple Valley critically needed to address the vulnerabilities in their data protection and backup systems. In doing so, we knew we would not only protect the town from the threat of potential ransomware attacks, but also make the work flow process much easier for businesses in the area, which is key to any municipality's continued growth."

In addition to refreshing the data center, Apple Valley faced a new challenge when the Covid-19 pandemic forced lockdowns with limited staff in town offices. While the town already had some collaboration tools in place through Office 365, to fully equip their remote workforce, it was necessary to update the legacy network including switches, voice and wireless. Already positioned to support the town in ongoing infrastructure upgrades, with Logicalis' support the town was better positioned to hold virtual meetings between departments, and stream public meetings with call-in options for their residents.

"Logicalis enabled my team to improve the performance of our existing applications and reduce backup times, all while setting us up to continue strengthening our infrastructure moving forward," Cales said. "And their added support following the onset of the pandemic was invaluable. We are especially grateful for the time Logicalis and their partners took not only to address my team's existing concerns, but to better position us to support our community for the long-term."

More details on the work with Logicalis, Veeam and Apple Valley can be found in the online case study and video.

