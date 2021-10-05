The Pet CBD Brand Transforms Entire Line of Edibites to All Soft Chews to Meet Consumer Demand and Obtains USDA Organic Certification on Three Varieties of the Popular Product

Pet Releaf Enhances Edibites CBD for Dogs with New Formulation and USDA Organic Certifications The Pet CBD Brand Transforms Entire Line of Edibites to All Soft Chews to Meet Consumer Demand and Obtains USDA Organic Certification on Three Varieties of the Popular Product

DENVER, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Releaf, the market-leading CBD hemp health brand for pets, announces that it is transitioning the entire CBD-infused Edibites line to its soft chew formula and it has obtained the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Organic Seal on several of the Edibites products. The Hip & Joint (Peanut Butter & Banana) and Immunity (Blueberry & Cranberry) Edibites join the other Pet Releaf varieties that come as soft chews. The Immunity Boost, Calming, and Digestive Edibites meet all the organic standards to become USDA Certified.

Pet Releaf Edibites CBD Chews for Dogs

Softer is Better

The soft chews will provide an easier CBD administration process for older dogs and accommodate pet parents with easy-to-break bites.

"While we aim to deliver a variety of CBD options to meet as many pets' needs and desires as we can, our ears perked up when our customers expressed their stronger preference for the soft chews over the hard chews," said Stephen Smith, co-founder and president at Pet Releaf. "The best part is that we didn't change any of the ingredients or potencies, and these are the same Edibites that pups have always loved, just in a softer chew."

Along with the full spectrum hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD, Pet Releaf includes all-natural ingredients in the soft chew Edibites to support a dog's overall health, as well as functional ingredients in select Edibites products to target specific ailments. All ingredients have been researched to promote relaxation and immunity, as well as may help provide support for areas of the body that commonly experience discomfort like hips, joints and the digestive tract. They contain no chemical preservatives, corn, wheat, soy, dairy, or fillers.

USDA Certified

In addition to tasting the health benefits and enjoying the soft-density chews that canines crave, pet companions and their parents can trust the chews are made with honesty and integrity. To bring you the highest quality CBD pet products, Pet Releaf oversees the process from seed to sale, from plant to pet. Its hemp is sourced from US-based farms, using sustainable and regenerative practices, and grown with no herbicides or pesticides. It also extracts from the entire hemp plant to retrieve all the beneficial cannabinoids including CBD to benefit your pet's overall wellness as well as target specific areas in their body.

Pet Releaf is the first and only pet brand to receive program certifications from the three most trusted organizations in their respective industries: National Animal Supplement Council, U.S. Hemp Authority™, and USDA Organic on its Hemp Oils and now its Immunity, Calming, and Digestive Edibites. A couple other offerings in the Edibites family of products contain meat flavors or functional ingredients like glucosamine that would not be considered organic.

"It's not easy to achieve a certification like USDA, but we're proud that our transparent farming process and ingredient sourcing allowed us to receive such an honorable seal on more of our products," said Smith.

Whether it's a newly adopted young dog or a cherished senior dog companion, Edibites can support dogs of all stages of the lifecycle and are a perfect and convenient way to start adding CBD to their daily regimens. The Edibites are available online and at select retail stores nationwide. To learn more, please visit https://petreleaf.com/cbd-for-pets.

About Pet Releaf

Pet Releaf began in the early 2000s and has helped over 2.5 million pets on their health journey. Its products support a healthy immune system, situational stress, hip and joint discomfort and more. All of the products incorporate hemp sourced from U.S. farms using sustainable and regenerative practices and is grown with no herbicides or pesticides. By utilizing the entire hemp plant and making products using only the highest quality, all-natural ingredients, Pet Releaf is fulfilling its mission of changing what healthy means for pets. For more information about Pet Releaf, please visit: https://petreleaf.com/about-us.

