Cue Health Collaborates With Google Cloud To Add Variant Sequencing, Tracking, And Predictive Capabilities To Its Cue Platform

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cue Health Inc. (Nasdaq: HLTH), a mission-driven healthcare technology company, today introduced its new collaboration with Google Cloud to address the nation's critical need for real-time respiratory viral variant sequencing and tracking. The new capabilities will be built into the Cue Integrated Care Platform, which features the Cue Health Monitoring System and first-of-its-kind molecular COVID-19 test -- authorized by the FDA for at-home, over-the-counter use, with accurate results delivered to mobile devices in approximately 20 minutes. Cue Health aims to harness the power of Google Cloud's leading-edge artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), analytics, and privacy and security tools to enhance and scale Cue Health's platform to the benefit of all stakeholders in the ongoing fight against this and future pandemics.

By integrating cloud-connected COVID-19 information with sequencing data and AI tools, Cue Health and Google Cloud will equip public health officials and researchers with critical, real-time information about variant types -- including their geographic distribution -- and predictive capabilities to help identify and curb emerging threats. Cue Health's Google Cloud-enabled infrastructure and integrated sequencing capabilities are intended to be a useful tool not only in the fight against COVID-19 but also to mitigate future outbreaks of other infectious diseases, such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), areas in which Cue Health is currently developing future test offerings.

"At Cue, we aim to provide people with access to their health information through a platform that is easy to use, portable, connected, and fast," said Ayub Khattak, CEO and co-founder of Cue Health. "Thanks to our relationships with the Departments of Defense and Health and Human Services, we're already making an impact in many states, where it's been extremely gratifying to see Cue help make health information accessible and timely. Together with Google Cloud, we can combine immediate and connected lab-quality diagnostics with the power of genome sequencing and AI-enabled predictive capabilities to develop a new kind of tool for public health."

"Cue Health is pioneering critical technology that has already had a huge impact on the fight against COVID-19," said Janet Kennedy, Vice President, North America Regions, Google Cloud. "Through this collaboration, we're bringing Google Cloud's expertise in data analytics, AI and ML to Cue, helping them to reach even more communities and have an even greater impact in helping to identify, predict and mitigate the spread of infectious diseases."

Through its suite of innovative products and security solutions, Google Cloud's tools are already enabling Cue Health to provide its COVID-19 tests to communities across the nation. Cue Health's COVID-19 test has been deployed into thousands of schools, protecting not only students, faculty, and staff but also family and community members.

"Families are pleased when the Cue Health test can be performed at school and their children do not require absence for an extended period of time while waiting for traditional laboratory test results. It's really a win, win for everyone. We hope to expand testing in our district in the near future because the Cue Health Monitoring System is so easy and convenient," said Lori Schneider, Director of Nursing Services for the Fairbanks, Alaska North Star Borough School District.

Cue Health's COVID-19 tests are also being used daily in a variety of other settings where a highly accurate, no-compromise testing solution is required, from nursing homes and correctional facilities to hospitals, community health clinics, and world-class organizations.

Cue Health (Nasdaq: HLTH) is a mission-driven healthcare technology company that puts consumers in control of their health information and places diagnostic information at the center of care. Cue Health enables people to manage their health through real-time, actionable, and connected health information, offering individuals and their healthcare providers easy access to lab-quality diagnostics anywhere, anytime, in a device that fits in the palm of the hand. Cue Health's first-of-its-kind COVID-19 test was the first FDA-authorized molecular diagnostic test for at-home and over-the-counter use without physician supervision. Outside the United States, Cue Health has received the CE mark in the European Union, Interim Order authorization from Health Canada, and regulatory approval from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation. Cue Health was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit www.cuehealth.com .

The Cue Health Platform combines the hardware of the Cue Health Monitoring System and the chemistry in the Cue Health test cartridges with cloud-based analytics and security to run and report high-quality diagnostic tests for people within minutes, anywhere through the Cue Health Mobile Application. The Cue Health Platform has been engineered so that it can be directly integrated into existing workflows and on-demand services, such as telemedicine, e-prescription services, and electronic medical record, or EMR systems.

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements". The words, without limitation, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those related to the expected capabilities of the Cue Health Platform, the benefits that may be realized from Cue Health's collaboration with Google Cloud, and the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the prospectus dated September 23, 2021 filed by Cue Health with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations of Cue's management team and speak only as of the date hereof, and Cue specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This product has not been FDA cleared or approved; but has been authorized by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization, or EUA. This product has been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. The emergency use of this product is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

