Echo Global Logistics SVP of Marketing Christopher Clemmensen Named to Prestigious Crain's Chicago Business 2021 "Notable Executives in Marketing" List List recognizes marketing leaders who helped their companies succeed by evolving and innovating during a challenging year

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation management services, announced today that Christopher Clemmensen, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Echo, was named to Crain's Chicago Business 2021 Notable Executives in Marketing list. Inclusion on the list recognizes Chicago-area marketing executives who have made a significant impact in their profession and industry.

Christopher Clemmensen, SVP of Marketing

Clemmensen, who has more than 25 years of marketing experience, joined the Echo team in 2015. He leads all aspects of marketing, including digital and online marketing, advertising, search, lead generation, social media, public relations, and the company's website. Clemmensen develops and implements strategy for the company's branding initiatives, product positioning, content development, and market research. He also recently led the development and launch of a client loyalty program.

While at Echo, Clemmensen has led successful annual campaigns to secure five consecutive #1 rankings from the readers of an influential trade publication, Inbound Logistics. He also drove a major salesforce.com database quality improvement project and branded the company's proprietary carrier portal and mobile app, EchoDrive and shipper portal, EchoShip. In addition, Clemmensen created outbound email campaigns that have generated thousands of clients and millions in incremental revenue over the last five years.

Clemmensen has also been instrumental in guiding the team through the numerous challenges that arose in 2020, such as the pandemic and heightened awareness around social justice issues. Using his marketing experience and skills, Clemmensen ensured internal and external communication initiatives were sensitive to the environment while highlighting Echo's role in addressing these issues.

"We're all proud that Chris has received this recognition from Crain's Chicago Business for his many achievements," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "Like most companies over the past year and a half, Echo has had to be creative and resilient to keep moving forward in an uncertain environment, and that's especially true in the logistics sector. Thanks to talented executives like Chris, we were able to continue strong growth while responding to fast-moving marketplace changes."

Crain's Chicago Business Notable Executives in Marketing list highlights executives who have had a major positive effect in their industries and companies as demonstrated by quantifiable results. A profile of each honoree is available to subscribers in the Crain's Chicago Business print and digital editions.

"I'm honored to be included on the Crain's Chicago Business Notable Executives in Marketing list for 2021," Clemmensen said. "I'd like to thank everyone in our marketing department and Echo for their hard work which has made our success possible, as well as our leadership team for their support. At Echo, 'Carry the Load Together' is one of our core values, and together, we simplify transportation for our clients and carrier partners."

Learn more about Echo at www.echo.com.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve 35,000 clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

