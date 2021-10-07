1-800 Contacts Announces Acquisiton of Leading Virtual Try-On Technology Company, Ditto

The deal expands 1-800 Contacts' growing B2B offerings and enables new innovation for the global eyewear recommendation and virtual try-on company

DRAPER, Utah, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1-800 Contacts, Inc., the pioneer in the DTC vision space, today announced the acquisition of Ditto Technologies, Inc., a global leader in virtual eyewear try-on technology. The Oakland, California based company works with partners in the vision industry to simplify shopping experiences for consumers around the world through innovative technology offerings.

Over 60 million people per year have benefited from Ditto's state-of-the-art technology that allows shoppers to realistically try-on eyewear and receive insightful frame recommendations both in person and online. Since its founding in 2011, top eCommerce brands, frame manufacturers, retailers and other eyecare professionals have integrated Ditto's innovative technology to personalize and streamline the frame discovery experience.

For the last several years, 1-800 Contacts' affiliate Premium Vision has partnered with corporate clients to offer sourcing, fulfillment, e-commerce and telemedicine services. In 2019, 1-800 Contacts acquired 6over6 Vision, Ltd., a revolutionary technology company offering accurate and reliable optical tests with just a computer or smartphone. Ditto will join forces with Premium Vision and 6over6 to create a turnkey B2B offering for other companies in the vision industry.

"Our clients have been asking us for additional technology solutions for years. By combining Premium Vision, 6over6, and Ditto, we can deliver an integrated technology and services offering," said Kate Doerksen, cofounder of Ditto. "This acquisition helps us bring our vision to life on a larger scale to make buying eyewear simple and accessible."

"Ditto's goal of making it easier for consumers to discover and purchase great eyewear is closely aligned with our mission of making vision care simple," said Kellen Fowler, SVP of Strategy and Business Development for 1-800 Contacts. "We are excited to have Kate and her talented team at Ditto join forces with us as we pursue a better way in vision care."

About Ditto

Ditto is the leading eyewear recommendation and virtual try-on technology platform for forward-looking retailers, brands, and eye care professionals globally. Based in Oakland, California, Ditto brings advanced technologies like AI-based personalization and AR visualizations to the eyewear industry. The company was acquired by 1-800 Contacts in August 2021 and will work together with Premium Vision and 6over6 to create a turnkey technology and services offering to clients. For additional information, please visit: www.ditto.com

About 1-800 Contacts

1-800 Contacts is the original disruptor of the vision industry and has spent the last 26 years in pursuit of a better way for vision care and customer experience. The brand has advocated relentlessly on behalf of customers, securing federal legislation that allowed customers the right to their prescription and paving the way for another generation of start-ups. As the largest seller of contact lenses, 1-800 Contacts seamlessly serves millions of loyal customers monthly who have rewarded the brand with a Net Promoter Score above 80.

1-800 Contacts employs 1,000 associates between its Utah, North Carolina and Texas campuses and is part of the Internet Retailer Top 500.

