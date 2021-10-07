Rx Linc Partners with Scriptera to Enhance Pharmacies Bottomline

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx Linc, an emerging Business Intelligence pharmacy Switch network, and Scriptera, an organization whose mission is to create data opportunities for their health care partners, announced a strategic partnership that enables pharmacies to monetize their market-level data through a unique revenue sharing program.

www.Scriptera.com

Empower your data with a NO-cost program

"We are very excited and pleased to bring Scriptera's data platform and industry opportunities to Rx Linc's Switch Network. Rx Linc is focused on delivering data-driven solutions that provide value and opportunity to our pharmacy customers," said Josh Cline, Vice President of Rx Linc. "By partnering with Scriptera, they fit directly into that mission where we now can monetize de-identified pharmacy claims data back to those that are producing the data daily. For too many years, pharmacy has been producing data that provides significant value to the healthcare ecosystem. It's exciting to be able to deliver value in monetizing this data utilization and at a NO cost program."

"Scriptera is excited to partner with Rx Linc to bring our platform to their network at no cost," said Kevin Laxer, founder of Scriptera. "The core values of Scriptera and Rx Linc align perfectly as our core mission is to help see pharmacies succeed in such a challenging time. Scriptera unlocks the hidden value that independent pharmacies have been missing out on by empowering their data."

This partnership comes at a critical time in the pharmacy space as Rx Linc strives to deliver more viable revenue streams to pharmacies. Together, Scriptera and Rx Linc are committed to transforming how pharmacies can benefit from providing de-identified healthcare data.

About Rx Linc

Rx Linc is a Nationwide Switch network delivering data-driven solutions to their pharmacy customers. Since 1998, Rx Linc has been helping a wide range of pharmacies save time and money through data analysis and proactive outreach to minimize claim errors and maximize reimbursements. Rx Linc's data analytics combined with market intelligence improves pharmacy performance by identifying opportunities at every stage of the claims process.

About Scriptera

Scriptera creates data opportunities for all our partners in order to unlock more precise and faster insights than ever before. We specialize in solutions for pharmacies, wholesalers, manufacturers, and pharmacy companies. Scriptera's team has deep relationships with all these stakeholders to truly understand and identify their unmet needs.

www.rxlinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Scriptera