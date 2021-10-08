Centuri Company Riggs Distler Selected for Offshore Wind Contract Riggs Distler to provide onshore construction, assembly, inspection, and installation support of advanced components for Sunrise Wind project, providing 100% renewable energy to nearly 600,000 New York homes

PHOENIX, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centuri Group, Inc. ("Centuri") today announced that recently acquired subsidiary Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. ("Riggs Distler") has been selected as a general contractor to New York's Sunrise Wind project, representing the state's largest offshore wind supply chain contract to date. The joint development partnership between Ørsted and Eversource has the capacity to power nearly 600,000 homes with 100% renewable energy to help New York accomplish a carbon-free energy grid by 2040.

Riggs Distler will provide a broad range of onshore heavy civil, mechanical, and electrical services centered around the construction, assembly, inspection, and installation of the Sunrise Wind advanced foundation components. The scope of work will include the construction of large-scale and specialized components that are fundamental elements of the wind farm's turbine foundations, including external concrete platforms, suspended internal platforms, and anode cages.

Drawing from Riggs Distler's strong connection and reputation with local unions and supply chains, Riggs Distler will directly employ more than 100 skilled tradesmen and women from local labor unions in New York to build the offshore wind components at the Port of Coeymans. Training for these positions will include apprenticeship and on-site training by the local unions with additional opportunities to support construction efforts.

"We're proud to be the general contractor for the Sunrise Wind farm and pleased to bring our local skilled union workforce to this groundbreaking project," said Stephen M. Zemaitatis, Jr., President & CEO of Riggs Distler. "Riggs Distler's leadership team was early to recognize the transformational potential of offshore wind in the United States. As such, we have worked tirelessly to ensure that our company—our team members, current and future, and facilities are ready to help realize the promise of this exciting new industry."

"Now with Riggs Distler as part of our family of companies, we look forward to investing in New York and its people for decades to come, and in doing so, contributing to the significant growth of the offshore wind industry in the United States," said Paul M. Daily, President & CEO of Centuri.

Riggs Distler will spend an anticipated 277,000 person-hours on the project, which will provide the New York Power Grid 924 Megawatts of renewable energy. New York-based technology manufacturer LJUNGSTRӦM will partner to contribute another 200,000 person-hours to pre-fabricate steel components. The Smulders Group, a leading manufacturer of offshore foundations, has signed a transfer of technology agreement with Riggs Distler and LJUNGSTRӦM to support the project with key knowledge transfer. Riggs Distler is vetting additional opportunities for local construction, manufacturing, and transportation companies to support the procurement and supply of materials in the state.

Founded in 1909, located in Cherry Hill, NJ, and with offices in New York, Riggs Distler is a contractor of choice for utility companies throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions and has a growing portfolio of work in emerging clean energy technologies.

About Centuri Group, Inc.

Centuri is a comprehensive utility infrastructure services enterprise dedicated to delivering a diverse array of solutions to North America's gas and electric providers. Through sound investment, shared services, and an unwavering commitment to the safety of our employees and the communities we serve, Centuri supports the performance of its operating companies across the U.S. and Canada.

About Riggs Distler & Co., Inc.

Founded in 1909, Riggs Distler self-performs turnkey union construction solutions in the utility, telecom, and industrial markets in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. Riggs Distler was acquired in August 2021 by Centuri Group, Inc.

