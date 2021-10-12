Penske Automotive Group To Host Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG), a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers announced today the hosting of its third quarter 2021 financial results conference call as follows:

WHEN: Wednesday, October 27, 2021



TIME: 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time)



PHONE: United States, please call (866) 996-5381

International, please call (602) 585-9891

Conference ID: 4572964





Note: Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes before the call begins.

The call will follow the release that morning of third quarter 2021 earnings for Penske Automotive Group and will be simultaneously broadcast over the Internet. This simultaneous webcast may be accessed through the Investors section on the Penske Automotive Group website at www.penskeautomotive.com.

If you are unable to participate, a replay of the conference call will be available until Wednesday, November 3, 2021. To listen to the replay, please dial:

United States, please call (855) 859-2056

International, please call (404) 537-3406

Conference ID: 4572964

A rebroadcast of the conference call will also be available on www.penskeautomotive.com beginning approximately one hour after completion of the live broadcast.

About Penske Automotive

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers. PAG operates dealerships principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Italy and is the largest retailer of commercial trucks in North America for Freightliner. PAG also distributes and retails commercial vehicles, diesel and gas engines, power systems and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. Additionally, PAG owns 28.9% of Penske Transportation Solutions, a business that manages a fleet of over 330,000 vehicles providing innovative transportation, supply chain and technology solutions to North American fleets. PAG is a member of the Fortune 500, Russell 1000, and Russell 3000 indexes, and is ranked among the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine. For additional information, visit the company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com.

Inquiries should contact:

Contacts: Shelley Hulgrave Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer 248-648-2812 shulgrave@penskeautomotive.com Anthony R. Pordon

Executive Vice President -

Investor Relations and Corporate

Development

248-648-2540

tpordon@penskeautomotive.com

