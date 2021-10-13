BambooHR Welcomes Justin Judd as CFO

LINDON, Utah, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR ®, the industry's leading cloud-hosted software provider dedicated to powering the strategic evolution of human resources, today announced it has appointed Justin Judd as CFO. Kent Goates, outgoing CFO will retire after seven years at the company after shepherding the company through significant growth.

Justin Judd, BambooHR CFO

"I'm thrilled to join BambooHR, which offers a special combination of growth potential, a high-caliber team and a unique culture in a market I believe in," said Justin Judd, CFO of BambooHR. "As I learned more about the company, it became clear to me that the market opportunity at BambooHR is unmatched."

Judd joins BambooHR from Adobe where he served as the CFO of its Digital Experience Business unit. He joined Adobe through its acquisition of Omniture and was instrumental in building that business from less than $300 million in annual revenue to more than $3 billion a year. In previous roles, Judd led the corporate legal group at Adobe, and held positions at PwC and several law firms. He received a bachelor's degree in accounting from the BYU Marriott School of Business and a J.D. from Stanford Law School.

"Justin is uniquely qualified with both the skills and experience needed to contribute to our goal of building BambooHR into a market-leading, category-defining SaaS company," said Brad Rencher, CEO of BambooHR. "There are very few individuals with his track record of SaaS success, having played a key role in the growth of Adobe's Digital Experience Business to greater than $3 billion in annual revenue. I'm excited to have him on my leadership team."

In the last five years, BambooHR has grown over five times to become a profitable, self-sustaining business with annual recurring revenue of more than $100 million.

About BambooHR®

Serving more than 23,000 organizations and almost two million employees worldwide, BambooHR® is the only HR software designed for small and medium-sized businesses. BambooHR makes it easy for growing companies to manage essential employee information in a personalized, cloud-based, and secure system. BambooHR customers include innovators like Asana, SoundCloud, Foursquare, Freshbooks, Stance, Reddit, and Magnolia Homes. With customers in 100 countries, BambooHR's goal is to set HR professionals and organizations free to do great work. BambooHR also hosts more than 30,000 HR professionals at its annual HR Virtual Summit . To find out more, visit bamboohr.com or follow @bamboohr on social media.

