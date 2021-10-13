Benson Hill to Host a Q&A Forum for Retail Investors with Say Technologies

The Say Connect Event Will Provide Investors an Opportunity to Ask Questions for Benson Hill Management

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL, the "Company" or "Benson Hill"), a food tech company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine, today announced the start of a seven-day Q&A forum for registered retail and other investors of Benson Hill. Questions can be submitted through November 8, 2021.

The Company will address top questions from the forum during a live Q&A session on its previously announced third quarter earnings webcast on November 15, 2021. The earnings webcast is scheduled to begin at 8:30 am ET. A link to register for the webcast can be found here and on the Benson Hill investor website.

As a public company, Benson Hill is committed to transparency with investors, regardless of their size and economic stake. To help facilitate these connections and enhance engagement, Benson Hill is partnering with Say Technologies, ("Say") a Robinhood Markets company, that has built an innovative communication platform to make it easier for investors to exercise their ownership rights.

Starting today, registered retail and other investors can submit and upvote questions to management. To submit questions, please visit the Say Connect platform at: https://app.saytechnologies.com/bensonhill-2021-q3/. Shareholders with brokers at Say Technologies can participate directly through their individual investing app or broker website. Non-registered shareholders who are interested in Benson Hill can submit questions to investors@bensonhill.com.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill moves food forward with the CropOS® platform, a cutting-edge food innovation engine that combines data science and machine learning with biology and genetics. Benson Hill empowers innovators to unlock nature's genetic diversity from plant to plate, with the purpose of creating nutritious, great-tasting food and ingredient options that are both widely accessible and sustainable. More information can be found at bensonhill.com or on Twitter at @bensonhillinc.

Investor Contact:

Benson Hill

Ruben Mella: (314) 714-6313

rmella@bensonhill.com

Media Contact:

Benson Hill

Melanie Bernds

314-605-6363

mbernds@bensonhill.com

