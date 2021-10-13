Family First Expands Team with Appointments of David Wood and David Dolan Welcomes insurance and healthcare technology professionals to its business development team, helping fuel growth in the health payer market

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family First, the first and only caregiving benefit to offer expert-led holistic, coordinated solutions to solve complex family caregiving challenges, today announced two key hires to its fast-growing team. David Wood joins as Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and David Dolan as Vice President, Strategic Partnerships. Both Wood and Dolan will help drive Family First's continuing expansion into healthcare insurance providers, resellers, third-party administrators, affinity groups, and other strategic partners.

Family First logo (PRNewsfoto/Family First)

"The caregiving crisis is upon us," said Evan Falchuk, CEO & Chairman of Family First. "Helping caregivers with holistic, coordinated solutions means their loved ones get better care. I'm proud that David Wood and David Dolan will lead the way in creating that kind of impact for millions of Americans."

David Wood has deep insurance, financial services, and healthcare industry experience, with a proven track record in product launches, sales, marketing, and client services. David was most recently Vice President, Insurance and Financial Services at Teladoc Health, where he helped drive growth among the health payer (self-funded insurance) marketplace through business and market development. Prior to Teladoc Health, David held leadership roles at Best Doctors, Wells Fargo Insurance, Marsh McLennan, and USI Insurance Services. David holds a B.A. from Hope College.

David Dolan has a demonstrated capacity to drive significant revenue for healthcare technology companies. Most recently, he served as a sales executive at Icario. David holds a B.A. from the University of St. Thomas.

Family First provides a transformative benefit to address the most urgent and complex caregiving needs. As an insurance and employer benefit, members and employees have access to ongoing, comprehensive caregiving support from a multi-disciplinary Expert Care Team of professionally accredited nurses, Harvard-trained physicians, social workers, and mental health professionals, backed by industry-leading AI and an expert-authored and curated content library. Care Teams uncover and work with entire families to resolve the complex emotional, social, clinical, and financial challenges that arise when caring for a loved one.

About Family First

Family First is the first expert-led and technology-powered caregiving support benefit, integrating expert care teams and clinical and social determinants of health data to create holistic, comprehensive, and accurate care plans that solve employees' most urgent caregiving needs. The company was spun out of virtual care and in-home care management leader VillagePlan. Powered by industry-leading technology, Family First combines 30 years of hands-on experience, a multi-disciplinary team of experts, and an artificial intelligence engine that analyzes data from millions of people to ensure employees have the caregiving solutions they need — and their loved ones are on the right care path. Learn more at www.family-first.com.

