JinkoSolar Gets Recognition as the Winner of the Green World Awards 2021

SHANGHAI, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, announced that it won the prestigious Green World Awards for Environmental Best Practice named by the Green Organization in the global campaign to find the world's greenest countries, companies, and communities.

The awards are participated by 500 candidate companies globally and are organized by The Green Organisation, an international, independent, non-political, non-profit environment group that began in 1994, dedicated to recognising, rewarding, and promoting environmental best practices around the world. This renowned award was granted earlier to such companies as Saudi Aramco, Botas, Turkish Aerospace.

As the world's first renewable company joining RE100 and the first solar PV manufacturer reaching 70GW installed capacity milestone, JinkoSolar is now the world's largest supplier of ecofriendly solar PV technologies. The company intends to increase revenue from the higher efficiency and lower carbon footprint products by driving advanced technology such as N-type Topcon whose efficiency is up to 25.25% and achieving above-average growth in areas such as BIPV and solar storage concepts.

"The Green World Awards are a great honor for JinkoSolar and its employees. Investing in sustainability pays off – for us, for our customers, and for the environment," said Dany Qian, VP of JinkoSolar, "we have firmly anchored our sustainability strategy along our entire value chain. And we will foster sustainability on the part of our suppliers and business partners, in their own operations and on the customer side."

