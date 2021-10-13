New Ownership Breathes Life Back into the Clemson and Easley Pizza Scene Locally Owned Eatery Strives to Satisfy the Community's Cravings with its Delicious, Tasty Creations

CLEMSON, S.C., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco's Pizza is now operating under new ownership in Clemson and Easley. Located at 530 Old Greenville Hwy. in Clemson and 5809 Calhoun Memorial Hwy. in Easley, pizza lovers can now expect only fresh, high-quality ingredients, quick delivery times and reliable customer service.

Bringing his Marco's pizza-making prowess to the area is the new owner and Vice President of Operations, Matthew Simonetti. Originally from New York, Simonetti has worked in the restaurant industry for over 15 years. After starting with Marco's five years ago, Simonetti now has ownership stake in 21 locations, with 19 of them in South Carolina.

"We now have an incredible team built for sustained success here at Marco's, and residents will quickly see the difference in how we operate as owners," said Simonetti. "We pride ourselves on customer service and since becoming the new owner of Marco's, our delivery time has been cut in half and we will ensure that we continue to serve our community with the consistent quality the Marco's brand is known for."

The Marco's mouth-watering menu features a mix of classic and original specialty pizzas loaded with fresh toppings, including the White Cheezy, Deluxe, All Meat or Build-Your-Own Pizza, plus a variety of its signature Pizza Bowls. Marco's was the first national pizza delivery brand to offer Pizza Bowls – a crustless pizza baked in a bowl to meet consumers' ever-changing dietary preferences.

Customers can also choose from oven-baked subs, along with creations like the CheezyBread, Chicken Dippers and Wings, salads and desserts. With carryout, delivery, app and online ordering options, Marco's offers the convenience of picking up a quick meal or having it delivered to your door.

Marco's Pizza has carved out a niche in the industry for its high-quality pizza, known for its dough made from scratch for a craveable golden crust, freshly mixed herbs and spices for a sauce worth savoring and three fresh signature cheeses for a perfect, melty bite. Now, Clemson and Easley pizza lovers can experience the delicious goodness they've been craving.

For more information about the new Marco's Pizza locations, please visit www.marcos.com, download the mobile app. If you would like to join the Marco's team as a delivery driver or pizza maker, please visit apply.marcos.com.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA:

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is one of the fastest-growing pizza companies in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience. Marco's Pizza can be ordered for delivery or carryout by downloading the mobile app, going online to www.marcos.com or by calling each store directly.

