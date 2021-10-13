MGA Entertainment, Magic Star, And Sony Masterworks Release The New Album From L.O.L. Surprise!™ - Fierce - Available Now

L.O.L. SURPRISE! THE MOVIE! OUT NOW VIA NETFLIX
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the release of their debut album Remix, which accumulated more than 160 million views on YouTube, L.O.L. Surprise!™, the leading toy brand from MGA Entertainment release their highly anticipated follow up album, Fierce, available now on all streaming platforms via Sony Music's Magic Star/Masterworks labels. Coinciding with the album release is the arrival of L.O.L. Surprise! The Movie on Netflix featuring new music from Fierce.

L.O.L. SURPRISE!™ - New Album FIERCE Available Now
L.O.L. SURPRISE!™ - New Album FIERCE Available Now

The new album, Fierce, brings together four best friends: Royal Bee, Lady Diva, Neonlicious and Swag as they become popstars for the first time. The new release from the award-winning collective features 10 original tracks including "Pose,", "Get Up and Dance" and "Shades" all now appearing in L.O.L. Surprise! The Movie! The 45-minute animated movie is set in a world full of lights, camera, and action where one girl must go on a fabulous journey to find the hero inside herself and create the most epic movie ever with a little help from her L.O.L. Surprise family.

L.O.L. Surprise! say: "We are Royal Bee, Lady Diva, Neonlicious and Swag, and we queens are here to slay with all new music. We each brought our unique style and personality to Fierce, the first album featuring all 4 of us together. We're not just BFFs, we're sisters, and this album is what happens when queens lift each other up and fix each other's crowns. You'll dance, you'll sing along, and we know you'll be surprised." 

"Hear our latest tracks from L.O.L. Surprise! The Movie – 'Get Up and Dance,' 'Pose' and 'Shades.' As well as brand new tracks like 'Family' and 'Party All 'Round the World.' Creating this album together has been next level, and we've found ways to express ourselves in a whole new way. Lady Diva convinced her BFF Royal Bee to sing 'Like My Sisters Do' as a duet, cuz that's what BFFs (and sisters) do. Swag was so inspired writing lyrics for all of us that she even found the confidence to sing lead vocals on 'We Move.' And Neonlicious wanted to inspire every B.B. to get a makeover in her first-ever single, 'Shades.' Get ready to strut your stuff and groove along. Cuz we want you to show us you're 'Fierce!'

L.O.L. Surprise! Fierce Track List

  1. Pose
  2. Get Up and Dance
  3. Family
  4. Party All 'Round the World
  5. Shades
  6. Like My Sisters Do
  7. Fix My Crown
  8. We Move
  9. Teach You How to Dance
  10. L.O.L. Surprise! 4 Eva!

Purchase and Stream the new album Fierce from L.O.L. Surprise!™ HERE.

L.O.L. Surprise! fans in over 50 cities across the United States will finally be able to rock out in real life when the all-new hologram concert tour starts March 5, 2022 in Thousand Oaks, California. "L.O.L. Surprise! Live – Calling All B.B.s" (www.lolsurpriselive.com) features fan favorites and BFFs Lady Diva, Royal Bee, Neonlicious, and Swag in the first-ever family spectacular based on the best-selling fashion doll brandFans can expect original music from the brand new L.O.L. Surprise album Fierce, dancers, a DJ, and never-before seen holograms live on stage that interact with audiences throughout the show.  Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now HERE.

2022 L.O.L. SURPRISE!™ TOUR SCHEDULE




DATE            

CITY                               

VENUE                                  

March 5           

Thousand Oaks, CA      

Bank of America Performing Arts Center

March 6          

Anaheim, CA                

City National Grove of Anaheim

March 9            

Phoenix, AZ                 

Arizona Federal Theatre

March 11          

San Jose, CA                

San Jose Civic

March 12         

Los Angeles, CA            

Orpheum Theatre

March 13          

Oakland, CA                  

Fox Theater

March 16        

Denver, CO                   

Paramount Theatre

March 17        

Ralston, NE                  

Ralston Arena

March 18          

Minneapolis, MN           

State Theatre

March 19       

Milwaukee, WI             

Riverside Theater

March 20        

Saint Louis, MO          

Fox Theatre - St. Louis

March 22          

Knoxville, TN                

The Tennessee Theatre

March 23         

Charleston, WV             

Clay Center for Arts & Sciences

March 24          

Chattanooga, TN         

Tivoli Theatre

March 25        

Cincinnati, OH                

Taft Theatre

March 26        

Lima, OH                      

Veterans Memorial Civic Center

March 27         

Richmond, VA              

Carpenter Theatre

March 29         

Detroit, MI                   

Fox Theatre

March 30        

Warren, OH                

Packard Music Hall

March 31         

Washington, DC           

Warner Theatre

April 1            

Greensburg, PA          

The Palace Theatre

April 2            

Rockford, IL                   

Coronado Performing Arts Center

April 3           

Rosemont, IL              

Rosemont Theatre

April 5            

Rochester, NY            

Kodak Center for the Arts

April 6            

Wilkes Barre, PA          

F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

April 7             

Staten Island, NY          

St. George Theatre

April 8             

Brookville, NY             

The Tilles Center at LIU Post

April 9            

Albany, NY                  

Palace Theatre

April 10        

Boston, MA                 

Emerson Colonial Theatre

April 12        

Syracuse, NY  

Oncenter - John H. Mulroy Civic Center - Crouse-Hinds Theatre

April 13           

Glenside, PA           

Keswick Theatre

April 14           

Lancaster, PA             

American Music Theatre

April 15          

Wallingford, CT         

Oakdale Theatre

April 16         

Red Bank, NJ           

Count Basie Center for the Arts

April 19        

Mobile, AL                 

Mobile Civic Center

April 20       

Huntsville, AL            

Von Braun Center

April 22        

Louisville, KY              

The Louisville Palace Theater

April 23     

Charlotte, NC   

Belk Theater At North Carolina Blumenthal Performing Arts Center

April 24        

Indianapolis, IN          

Murat Theatre

April 27          

Birmingham, AL          

BJCC Concert Hall

April 28         

Durham, NC                  

Durham Performing Arts Center

April 30        

Fort Lauderdale, FL       

Broward Center for the Performing Arts

May 2            

Melbourne, FL              

King Center for the Performing Arts

May 3            

Jacksonville, FL          

Florida Theatre

May 4          

Orlando, FL                

Walt Disney Theatre

May 5          

Clearwater, FL            

Ruth Eckerd Hall

May 6          

Atlanta, GA                

The Fox Theatre

May 7          

Columbia, SC             

Township Auditorium

May 8         

New Orleans, LA          

Saenger Theatre

May 10        

Sugar Land, TX           

Smart Financial Centre

May 11        

Midland, TX                  

Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

May 12          

San Antonio, TX           

Majestic Theatre

May 13       

Grand Prairie, TX          

Texas Trust CU Theatre

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify

For more information on L.O.L. Surprise! contact:

Larissa Slezak
Sony Masterworks
Larissa.Slezak@sonymusic.com

About Magic Star

Magic Star is the home of children's and family entertainment at Sony Music UK. Launched in October 2019, the label is dedicated to children's audio- and audio-visual content – from pop music and spoken word to live events for the whole family to share. Their roster includes Andy and The Oddsocks, Oscar from Smyths Toys, Yolanda Brown, The Rainbow Collections, Wonderpop and Education Box.

About MGA Entertainment

L.O.L. Surprise!™ is for children aged 4+ and is available at all good toy retailers. For more information on L.O.L. Surprise! visit: lolsurprise.mgae.com. For more information on MGA Entertainment visit www.mgae.com. MGA Entertainment, Inc., a consumer entertainment products company headquartered in Chatsworth, California creates innovative proprietary and licensed products including toys and games, dolls, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery and sporting goods. The MGA family includes award winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes™, Bratz™  Na! Na! Na! Surprise™ VIRO Rides™ and Zapf Creation™. Visit us at www.mgae.com.

About Masterworks

Sony Music Masterworks comprises Masterworks, Sony Classical, Milan Records, XXIM Records and Masterworks Broadway imprints. For email updates and information please visit www.sonymusicmasterworks.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mga-entertainment-magic-star-and-sony-masterworks-release-the-new-album-from-lol-surprise---fierce---available-now-301399668.html

SOURCE Sony Music Masterworks

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.