Nan and Company Properties Announces: An Exclusive Penthouse That Has it All

HOUSTON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When only the best will do, Nan and Company Properties is proud to announce this new listing with sweeping views of the city – this 6-bedroom, 6-bathroom penthouse leaves little to long for! Set atop of the acclaimed Astoria highrise, this one-of-a-kind, 9,500 square foot, full floor penthouse, was originally designed by award-winning design firm, Laura U Design Collective and has every custom amenity you can dream of and some you didn't know you needed – until now!

As you step inside from your private elevator entrance, you are welcomed with Italian Bardiglio marble flooring, a four-screen video wall, floating shelves and custom lighting fixtures. As you enter the living area, the high ceilings and vast windows with custom automatic shades accentuate the open concept layout of the home and provide jaw-dropping views of the city. Stunning 4-inch oak hardwood floors fill this beautiful space featuring a mounted television and custom fireplace.

The dining room features Calacutta gold marble floors, an abundance of natural light, a breathtaking view of the Williams Tower and two gorgeous contemporary chandeliers while opening into the stunning chef's kitchen. The modern kitchen features sleek custom Eggersman cabinetry, glistening quartz countertops and glass backsplash and is well-equipped with stainless steel Miele appliances, a built-in 36-inch fridge/ 36-inch freezer, a 48-inch range with a pot filler and completed with a butler's catering kitchen that is also home to an ample amount of storage space.

While this home has all the features one would expect in a luxury home in one of Houston's most exclusive highrises, it's the one-of-a-kind entertainment features that really amp up the "wow factor." Designed for an elevated lifestyle that is fitted for family, friends, and fun, this stunning penthouse features a private oasis pool that overlooks the city with over 1,300 square feet of outdoor space expertly outfitted with lush turf for outdoor entertaining.

The layout of the penthouse wraps around the entire floor with entertainment unfolding at every turn. Right off the living area is an enclosed 600-bottle climate-controlled wine room featuring custom cabinetry and expansive storage space. The living room and wine room alike feature floor and ceiling cove lighting that defines the elegance of the space.

Beyond the living room are a wet bar with floating shelves, sink, and wine fridge that includes a spectacular view of the Uptown area. The penthouse features a private movie screening room with a 125-inch screen, Milliken carpet, and 12 sound deadening wall pads. The game room has nine large screen TVs that enable views of nine different channels simultaneously, while also providing a view of downtown.

If watching every sport imaginable at once inspires you to get off the couch, you can take a swing in the private 3D golf simulator room outfitted with Astro-turf! The spacious private home gym features a wall of full-length mirrors and a built-in TV monitor and direct access to a private outdoor space.

After all that work and play, unwind with your very own private sauna and steam room with built-in aromatherapy, cooling sprays, shower and speakers. The full cedar sauna includes a Himalayan salt wall and gorgeous wooden paneling, designed for optimal comfort.

When you're ready to slip away from it all, your primary retreat awaits. The primary bedroom offers floor-to-ceiling windows, a custom see-through fireplace, a spacious private outdoor balcony, a coffee bar and coved floor and ceiling lights. The spa-like primary bath features a standing glass shower, picturesque soaking tub, his and her Japanese Toto separate toilets, and a mirrored TV. The oversized, custom closet boasts timeless Calacatta marble countertops.

The home is listed at $7,999,999. Nancy Almodovar, founder and CEO of Nan and Company Properties CHRISTIE'S International Real Estate is the exclusive listing agent.

The Astoria was developed by Randall Davis and DC Partners and the lobby and residential areas were designed by Eric Clough of New York's award-winning firm, 212 Box. Residents enjoy 24-hour concierge and valet parking, as well as an amenities deck with a resident's lounge and pool with views of the Galleria area.

