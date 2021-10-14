Top Aesthetics Hires Amelia To Improve Patient And Employee Experiences Conversational AI will relieve staff from handling high-volume requests and provide patients with instant services.

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. and NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amelia, the leading Enterprise AI software company, today announced that Amelia has been hired by Top Aesthetics, a cosmetic surgery company known for utilizing leading technology to deliver high quality patient services. In her new role at Top Aesthetics, Amelia will be a digital healthcare agent for patients interested in cosmetic procedures, complementing and improving patient care and customer service by allowing staff to optimize the time spent with each patient.

On average, Top Aesthetics' phone-based and online request volume reaches 200 requests per day. When the company launches marketing campaigns or special pricing, request volume often spikes to 1,000 daily requests. Top Aesthetics was interested in utilizing AI to improve patient experiences without saddling staff with answering repetitive FAQs.

Dr. Humberto Palladino, founder of Top Aesthetics, said the company decided to deploy Amelia, the market-leading Conversational AI agent, as it aligned with his philosophy of putting the most advanced resources at the service of patients. Amelia will answer questions 24/7, via phone or website chat, with services available in both English and Spanish. Amelia will also scale as demand increases, ensuring that Top Aesthetics is well-prepared for spikes in patient requests. By hiring Amelia as its first point of contact, Top Aesthetics will give staff more time to focus on patients' surgeries and after-care services, ultimately improving entire patient experiences.

Dr. Palladino said: "I believe Amelia will provide a superior experience as it complements and allows to improve many tasks in different areas, freeing our company's staff to provide a better and more personalized service."

After initial deployment, Top Aesthetics plans to extend Amelia's responsibilities to include scheduling surgeries, collecting patient data and photos, and other tasks during the pre-consultation phase. The company also plans to train Amelia on pre-qualifying patients.

