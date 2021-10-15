Ideanomics CEO Alf Poor to Speak at BloombergNEF (BNEF) Summit in London - CEO Alf Poor will participate in a panel session titled "Transport: Transition Path, Capital Required and Key Uncertainties" on Monday, Oct. 18 at 2:45 p.m. BST

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX); a global company focused on fleet electrification, consumer mobility electrification, and EV charging infrastructure and energy, today announced CEO Alf Poor will speak at the BloombergNEF (BNEF) Summit during a panel discussion titled "Transport: Transition Path, Capital Required and Key Uncertainties" on October 18 at 2:45 pm BST. BloombergNEF is taking place at the Intercontinental Hotel Park Lane in London from October 18-19, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Ideanomics)

Since 2008, the BNEF Summit has come to be recognized as the leading destination for commodity trading, corporate strategy, finance and policy professionals across energy, industry, transport, technology, finance, and government. The Summit charts pathways for the power, transport, buildings and agriculture sectors to adapt to the energy transition, infusing disruptive technologies in energy storage, EVs and electrification, traditional and wireless charging infrastructure, and more across all industries.

Presenting alongside Ideanomics CEO Alf Poor are executives Siobahn Meikle, Eaton, Dr. Andy Palmer, Palmer Automotive Ltd. and Isobel Sheldon OBE, Britishvolt. Aleksandra O'Donovan, head of electrified transport at BNEF will moderate the panel discussion which will inform executives and industry leaders about the markets and segments that will experience the most investment capital, the leading players in each arena, and the metrics to deploy when evaluating each.

During the session, Alf Poor will address how Ideanomics can fuel the shift from a CapEx to an OpEx model for electrification across industries and verticals. He will share innovative technologies like WAVE high-power wireless charging infrastructure are eliminating critical adoption barriers in mass transit electrification, reducing total cost of ownership, and driving infrastructure scalability with solutions like Charging-as-a-Service (CaaS) and Vehicle-as-a-Service (VaaS).

"BNEF has become a leading voice in the transition to clean energy and advanced mobility, and I'm pleased to join my esteemed panelists and thought-leaders to address the many challenges and opportunities on the path forward," said Ideanomics CEO Alf Poor. "The momentum is already in place with substantial government funding and favorable policy, and our pioneering service models and technologies will be key to facilitating rapid scalability and future industry readiness."

About BloombergNEF

BloombergNEF (BNEF) is a leading provider of primary research on clean energy, advanced transport, digital industry, innovative materials, and commodities. BNEF's global team leverages the world's most sophisticated data sets to create clear perspectives and in-depth forecasts that frame the financial, economic and policy implications of industry-transforming trends and technologies. BNEF research and analysis is accessible via web and mobile platforms, as well as on the Bloomberg Terminal.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics is a global company focused on the convergence of financial services and industries experiencing technological disruption. The Ideanomics Mobility division is a service provider which facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators through offering vehicle procurement, finance and leasing, and energy management solutions under an innovative sales to financing to charging (S2F2C) business model. Ideanomics Capital is focused on disruptive fintech solutions for the financial services industry. Together, Ideanomics Mobility and Ideanomics Capital provide global customers and partners with leading technologies and services designed to improve transparency, efficiency, and accountability, and offer shareholders the opportunity to participate in high-potential growth industries.

Contacts:

Ideanomics, Inc.

Tony Sklar, SVP of Investor Relations

1441 Broadway, Suite 5116, New York, NY 10018

ir@ideanomics.com

Malory Van Guilder, Skyya PR for Ideanomics

malory@skyya.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ideanomics