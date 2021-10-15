Soboba Casino Resort Selects OPTX's Casino Data Platform

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Soboba Casino Resort in San Jacinto, CA, has selected the full-suite of OPTX solutions for marketing, player development, slots, and artificial intelligence. OPTX was recently named CIO Review Magazine's Top 10 Gaming Tech Solution Companies for 2021.

"When we looked at the tools available in the market in the areas of slots, player development, marketing, and artificial intelligence, OPTX was the clear winner against all other solutions in the industry," said Steven Nino, Chief Information Officer at Soboba Casino Resort. "OPTX is the only platform designed to bring all the data from our land-based and online systems into a single operational solution. OPTX will guide and manage our player development team, help optimize our slot floor and execute automated multi-channel campaigns to drive increased visitation and profit. The OPTX platform is going to transform the way our team works – giving them more time to focus on overall strategy and the guest experience."

"We are excited to announce Soboba as our newest partner as we continue to grow our footprint in California and tribal properties across the country," said Brooke Fiumara, co-CEO of OPTX. "OPTX remains committed to providing the most comprehensive solution available in the gaming industry."

OPTX provides an end-to-end solution focused on slots, marketing and campaigns, player development, and artificial intelligence. Available via desktop and mobile applications, the data intelligence used by OPTX creates actionable recommendations for casino operators, provides real-time individualized insights to ensure that no actionable player is missed, and empowers teams to spend less time compiling the data and more time implementing strategies that increase guest visitation, revenue, and profitability.

For more information about OPTX or to schedule a demo, go to www.OPTX.com.

ABOUT OPTX:

An atypical start-up, OPTX was founded in mid-2019 by former casino executives that believe only through the union of operations, people and technology can impactful results be achieved. The OPTX solution is designed from the ground up to simplify complex processes and improve operational efficiency. As an enterprise technology solution for casino operators, OPTX gathers the meaningful player data from multiple source systems, cleanses it and then presents it in an understandably clear way. For more information about OPTX go to www.OPTX.com .

