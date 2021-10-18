Jason Sudeikis Joins Abbott, Real Madrid at New York Stock Exchange to Support Children's Health

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason Sudeikis, award-winning writer, producer, actor and star of Ted Lasso, is joining Abbott (NYSE: ABT) and Real Madrid at an event outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) today.

Earlier in the day, Abbott and Real Madrid announced a partnership that will support the health and nutrition of children globally; provide nutritional science for Real Madrid's first men's, women's and Academy football teams; and support the Real Madrid Foundation programs.

Outside the NYSE, Sudeikis will step into his "coach" role on a soccer pitch with teens from Real Madrid Foundation's Social Sports School in New Jersey.

"I'm proud to stand beside Abbott and the Real Madrid Foundation as they continue to push forward together to provide a brighter, healthier future for kids around the world," said Sudeikis.

"Together with Real Madrid and the foundation, we're aiming to have a positive impact on the health and nutrition of thousands of children around the world, and ultimately to support them in achieving their potential," said Melissa Brotz, vice president of global marketing and external affairs at Abbott.

About Real Madrid

Real Madrid C.F. is a sport entity with 119 years of history. It is the club with the most European Cups of both football (13) and basketball (10) and was awarded by FIFA as the Best Club of the twentieth century. Real Madrid has millions of fans in all corners of the world, with 371 million followers on social networks, and is for the third year in a row the most valuable football club in Europe according to The European Elite 2020 report, prepared by consultancy KPMG. Real Madrid is the most valuable football brand in the world for Brand Finance for the third year in a row and achieved the highest record in the Transparency Index of football clubs last season. More information about Real Madrid C.F. is available at www.realmadrid.com, the most visited soccer club website for the fifth consecutive year.

About the Real Madrid Foundation

The Real Madrid Foundation is the instrument by which Real Madrid is present in society and develops its social and cultural awareness programs. Its main objective is to promote the values of sport, and its role as an educational tool capable of contributing to the comprehensive development of the personality of those who practice it. In addition, as a means of social integration of those who find themselves suffering from any form of marginalisation, discrimination, or social exclusion.

About Abbott

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 109,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com, on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews.

