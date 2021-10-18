Canntab Reaches Agreement with Innovative Bioinformatics Company, 36eight Technologies Inc.

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Canntab Therapeutics Limited (CSE: PILL.CN) (OTCQB: CTABF) (FRA: TBF1.F) (the "Company" or "Canntab"), the leading innovator in cannabinoid and terpene blends in hard pill form for therapeutic applications, is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement (the "Agreement") with 36Eight Technologies Inc. ("36Eight"), a growing bioinformatics pharmacological healthcare data and technology company, which has developed a proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithm which augments the underlying clinical data/knowledge to efficiently understand a patient's unique medical needs. 36Eight's first-of-its-kind clinical intelligence software assists physicians, nurses, and pharmacists in screening for drug-cannabis interactions, and to optimize health outcomes via cannabis product dose combination, titration, and ongoing clinical assessment.

36Eight will list, market and support all of Canntab's market-exclusive and patent-protected solid and exact dose products, which can be time released, extended released and ODT (oral dissolvable) in a variety of strengths and combinations, on its platform.

"This is an exciting opportunity for Canntab, as we believe 36Eight's unique and valuable complementary platform will support our ability to provide effective solutions for patients while reinforcing the confidence of patients in their relationship with their clinical pharmacist," said Larry Latowsky, CEO of Canntab. "When I was CEO of Katz Group Rexall, I had the pleasure of working on many initiatives with John Tse, 36Eight's founder and CEO, when he was London Drugs' Vice President overseeing their pharmacy division. As a licensed pharmacist himself, Mr. Tse fully comprehends the importance that optimizing outcomes with medical cannabis products requires careful care management, which is exemplified by 36Eight's intelligent dosage platform."

"Canntab's product offerings are unlike any other product we support, as they are unique in that they provide exact dosage in a solid format, one that pharmacists and patients are comfortable with as a traditional delivery system," said John Tse, 36Eight's Founder and CEO. "We expect that with our software to support optimum care, our pharmacy partners will welcome and embrace Canntab's products."

Latowsky added, "This partnership is the first of many affiliate programs with health and wellness practitioners including pharmacists, doctors, chiropractors, naturopaths and sleep and pain clinics," added Mr. Latowsky. "Our business model includes programs to reach millions of patients across Canada who will benefit from medical cannabis which will be accessible from our website, with the proper approval and direction from healthcare professionals. The number of Canadian Community Pharmacies alone is over 11,000. Programs like 36Eight and employing 36Eight's platform in conjunction with our own educational platforms will support and optimize the effective prescription dosage of medical cannabis products."

About Canntab Therapeutics

Canntab Therapeutics is a Canadian biopharmaceutical company focused on the manufacturing and distribution of a suite of hard pill cannabinoid formulations in multiple doses and timed-release combinations. Long referred to as Cannabis 3.0 by the Company, Canntab's proprietary hard pill cannabinoid formulations provide doctors, patients and consumers with medical grade solutions which incorporate all the features one would expect from any prescription or over the counter medication sold in pharmacies around the world. These will include the following formulations: once a day and extended release, both providing an accurate dose and improved shelf stability.

Canntab holds a Cannabis Standard Processing & Sales for Medical Purposes License, a Cannabis Research License, and an Industrial Hemp License from Health Canada.

Canntab trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol PILL, on the OTCQB under the symbol CTABF, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol TBF1.

About 36Eight Technologies Inc.

36Eight is a clinical intelligence technology company focused on supporting clinicians to execute individualized medicine. Their bioinformatics platform is based on underlying clinical data/knowledge and the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning that determine optimization patterns from patient feedback and outcomes.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward- looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the ability of the Company to effectively integrate 36Eight's technology with its products; the ability of 36Eight to list, market and support all of Canntab's product offerings; and the ability of the Agreement to optimize the effective prescription dosage of medical cannabis products.

Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the continued commercial viability and growth in popularity of 36Eight's and the Company's product offerings; the continued approval of the Company's activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the continued development of the Company's cannabis therapeutics; and the continued growth of the Company.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; the risks associated with the cannabis industry in general; increased competition in the cannabis therapeutics market; the potential future unviability of the Company's products offerings; incorrect assessment of the value and potential benefits of the Agreement; risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to cannabis products; risks associated with a potential collapse in the value of cannabis products; risks associated with the Company's potential inability to attain board, shareholder and/or regulatory approval of the Agreement; risks associated with the Company's ability to continue generating a profit; the inability of the Company to effectively integrate 36Eight's technology with it product offering; the inability of 36Eight to list, market and support all of Canntab's product offerings; and the inability of the Agreement to result in the optimization of effective prescription dosage of medical cannabis products.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Canntab Therapeutics Limited