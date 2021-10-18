Numotion Partners with Team Gleason to Improve Access and Development of Technology for People Living with ALS

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Numotion, the nation's leading and largest provider of products and services that provide mobility, health and personal independence is pleased to announce a strategic 5-year partnership with Team Gleason, to improve access and development of advanced equipment and technology to serve people and families living with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis). As part of the agreement, Numotion is named Team Gleason's "Preferred CRT (complex rehab technology) Provider." Team Gleason provides critical equipment, technology and life adventures for people living with ALS in the United States.

Numotion is the nation’s leading provider of Complex Rehab Technology (CRT), improving the lives of people with disabilities by enabling them to actively participate in everyday life. Visit www.numotion.com for more information. (PRNewsFoto/Numotion)

As the preferred CRT provider, Numotion will work with Team Gleason to provide technology services and solutions that ensure those with ALS continue living productive, purposeful and meaningful lives.

This partnership will advance Team Gleason's goal to provide resources to everyone living with ALS. Over the last year, Team Gleason has provided more than 400 wheelchair lifts through Numotion and is currently on track to exceed that amount in 2021. Additionally, the partnership sparked the formation of the Numotion/Team Gleason Peer2Peer ALS Council. "The Council will provide expert oversight and advice for operating and accepting new technologies, funding processes and contributing clinical expertise," said Blair Casey, Chief Impact Officer, Team Gleason. "This partnership extends from input in Team Gleason's Wheelchair Guide to the creation of educational videos, as well as advocating for issues relevant to the ALS community. I am confident this collaboration will fast-track emerging accessible solutions for all."



"We are honored and excited to partner with Team Gleason," said Mike Swinford, CEO Numotion. "Team Gleason's impact on ALS awareness and advocacy is immeasurable. We share their deep commitment to improving the lives of those living with ALS and their families. In 2020 alone, Numotion served more than 1,000 individuals with ALS. Through this partnership, we will be able to impact even more people living with the disease."

"Living with ALS or any disease is not easy, and I often say it takes a village. Numotion is part of the journey to help me and others with ALS to remain independent," said Steve Gleason. "From my eight years of experience with Numotion, they have always been respectful, accountable and have put my needs first. I am excited that Team Gleason's preferred CRT provider is Numotion. With the right care, technology and equipment, people can live a long time with ALS. Numotion's goals are much like ours and together we will continue to find the best solutions for independence."

About Numotion

Numotion is the nation's largest and leading provider of products and services to help individuals with mobility limitations maximize their health, personal independence, and actively participate in everyday life. The Brentwood, TN based company has more than 150 locations in the U.S. and serves more than 300,000 people annually through a collection of brands. Through Numotion (www.numotion.com) the company works with clinicians and health plans to serve people living with disabilities with prescription-based products including individually configured Complex Rehab Technology (CRT),disposable urological and incontinence supplies, and other assistive technologies. Via CorLife (www.corlifedfe.com) the company serves workers compensation insurance carriers by coordinating a full spectrum of care for injured workers, including all forms of mobility equipment, medical supplies and home health care. With SpinLife, (www.spinlife.com) the company offers consumers online retail access to a wide range of mobility and lifestyle enhancement products designed to provide greater independence in and out of the home.

About Team Gleason

Team Gleason Foundation was founded by former New Orleans Saints player, Steve Gleason, after his diagnosis with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in 2011. Team Gleason's mission is to improve life for people living with ALS by delivering innovative technology and equipment, as well as providing and empowering an improved life experience. For more information on how to help people living with ALS have the resources and the opportunities to not only continue living, but continue living productive, purposeful, and meaningful lives, please visit www.TeamGleason.org.

