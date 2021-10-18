Kansas City Life Declares Quarterly Dividend

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Kansas City Life Insurance Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share on October 25, 2021. The dividend will be payable on November 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 4, 2021.

