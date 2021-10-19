FS Investments Hires Troy Gayeski, CFA as Chief Market Strategist

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FS Investments, a leading alternative asset manager, today announced that Troy Gayeski has joined the firm as Chief Market Strategist and Managing Director. Mr. Gayeski's responsibilities will include communicating with external stakeholders around the firm's product platform and market views, commercializing the firm's existing fund lineup and exploring potential new product offerings.

"Troy is a seasoned executive and well-known thought leader in the alternative investment space," said Michael Forman, Chairman and CEO of FS Investments. "I look forward to benefiting from his insight, expertise and strong industry relationships as we continue to grow our business and work to deliver innovative new solutions to our clients and investors."

Mr. Gayeski most recently served as Partner, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Senior Portfolio Manager at SkyBridge Capital. At SkyBridge, he oversaw all the firm's investment activities, managed the firm's discretionary fund of hedge fund portfolios and served as a member of the Portfolio Allocation and Real Estate Investment Committees. Prior to joining SkyBridge in 2010, he performed similar duties in the Hedge Fund Management Group at Citigroup Alternative Investments, Bank of America and Yankee Advisers.

"I am thrilled to join FS Investments and help the firm continue its mission of bringing the highest quality alternative investments to a wide investor base," said Mr. Gayeski. "The democratization of alternative investing is one of the principles on which FS Investments was founded and has long been a hallmark of my career. I look forward to working with the FS Investments team to expand access to and enhance our suite of differentiated alternative investment solutions."

Mr. Gayeski appears as a frequent guest on various broadcast networks including Bloomberg News, FOX Business Network and CNBC. He received a B.S. in chemical engineering from MIT and is a CFA charterholder.

About FS Investments

FS Investments is a leading asset manager dedicated to helping individuals, financial professionals and institutions design better portfolios. The firm provides access to alternative sources of income and growth, and focuses on setting industry standards for investor protection, education and transparency. FS Investments is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA with offices in New York, NY, Orlando, FL and Leawood, KS. Visit www.fsinvestments.com to learn more.

