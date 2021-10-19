Malibu® Extends Summertime Vibes With Launch of Malibu Cocktails in a Can, Made With Natural Flavors and Real Caribbean Rum New line of canned cocktails allows fans to enjoy their favorite Malibu cocktails anytime and anywhere

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Malibu introduces Malibu Cocktails in a Can, a new range of refreshingly tasty and high-quality premium canned cocktails made with natural flavors and the brand's signature real Caribbean rum. As the ready-to-drink category continues to grow year-over-year* Malibu Cocktails in a Can offer consumers the opportunity to bring their favorite drinks - and that summertime vibe - to any get-together, no matter the season. Available in Piña Colada and Strawberry Daiquiri, these convenient, on-the-go drinks provide fans with that great Malibu taste without the fuss.

"We're offering our consumers even more options within the growing ready-to-drink category, especially as they continue to meet with friends on-the-go, as well as outdoors, and are looking to bring their favorite cocktails along with them," said Reshma Dhati, Brand Director of Marketing, Malibu, Pernod Ricard USA. "As the weather cools down, the new Malibu Cocktails in a Can let people sip in that sweet summer vibe (and our classic Caribbean rum) season to season, now in convenient ready-to-enjoy form."

Now available at retailers nationwide in 12oz cans, Malibu Cocktails in a Can have an ABV of 7%, perfect for bringing sunshine to your hangouts with friends any time of the year. Whether it's at home or on-the-go, the drink can be enjoyed chilled right out of the can. The ready-to-sip size is perfect for Friendsgivings, tailgates, gathering around a holiday table with family, or simply enjoying at home -- bringing funshine to your cocktail hour all year long!

Malibu Cocktails in a Can:

Piña Colada: Malibu's Piña Colada Cocktails in a Can offer a taste of juicy pineapple balanced with sweet coconut flavor and smooth Caribbean rum.

Strawberry Daiquiri: Malibu's Strawberry Daiquiri Cocktails in a Can consist of juicy strawberries balanced with subtle lime flavor notes and smooth Caribbean rum.

To learn more about Malibu Cocktails in a Can, visit MalibuRumDrinks.com and follow @maliburumus on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

*BevAlc Insights. (n.d.). BevAlc Insights' Top Predictions for Fall 2021 Sales.

About Malibu

Malibu is made with Caribbean rum and coconut liqueur and is one of the world's leading flavored spirits brands. Since the start, Malibu has embodied the Caribbean lifestyle, where mixing coconut cream or coconut milk with rum has long traditions. The drink was originally marketed with the slogan "It comes from paradise and tastes like heaven," and that still rings true today, some 43 years later. Today, the distillery where the majority of the rum is produced is located on Barbados. Malibu has also evolved from a coconut proposition to a robust portfolio of innovative and versatile products as noted with the brand's highly successful RTD (Ready to Drink) cans, which are sold in quantities of over 12 million annually.

Malibu knows that summer is the time when people feel their most free and happy and, therefore, continues to seek new ways to help consumers liberate that summertime spirit all year long.

SIP EASY. ENJOY MALIBU RESPONSIBLY.

MALIBU® Caribbean Rum with Coconut Liqueur. 21% - 24% Alc/Vol.

© Pernod Ricard USA, New York, NY

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second-largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 800 employees across the country. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Avión® Tequila, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Malibu®, Martell® Cognac, Olmeca Altos® Tequila , Beefeater® Gin, Del Maguey® Single Village Mezcal, Monkey 47® Gin, Plymouth® Gin, Seagram's® Extra Dry Gin, Malfy® Gin, Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Midleton® Irish Whiskey, Powers® Irish Whiskey, Redbreast® Irish Whiskey, Aberlour® Single Malt Scotch Whisky; Lillet®; Smithworks® Vodka, Jefferson's® Bourbon, Smooth Ambler® Whiskey, Rabbit Hole® Whiskey, Pernod® and Ricard®; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards, Campo Viejo® and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines.

As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Our products bring people together and serve a valuable role in society. We encourage responsible consumption of our products and fight alcohol misuse in society by evolving our business and our marketing, taking action on harmful drinking and engaging with our stakeholders for real change. As a founding member of the Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility (Responsibility.org), we are proud to be a part of the campaigns that have worked to produce a 29% reduction in underage drinking over the past 10 years.

CONTACT:

Joanna Hein Norma Kaye 917-291-0177 858-248-5784 joanna.hein@pernod-ricard.com nkaye@webershandwick.com

Malibu Logo (PRNewsfoto/Pernod Ricard USA)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Malibu Rum