The Prince Estate Partners With Superfly On New Experience

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment and brand experience company Superfly is partnering with The Prince Estate for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience that will honor the legacy and artistry of Prince. The project with The Prince Estate is set to launch in Chicago, 2022. More details to be announced soon.

Superfly logo

"We want to reimagine how fans interact with their favorite artists and music," said Kerry Black, co-founder, Superfly. "There are few ways to encounter music in a physical space outside of concerts. This project will change that, pioneering a new approach to experiences while respecting the creative vision of the artist."

The Prince project is the first of a host of new music experiences to be announced by Superfly in the coming months.

Over the past 20 years, Superfly has created its own properties and fan experiences for some of the most iconic artists and brands in the world from Bonnaroo, Outside Lands and ClusterFest to The FRIENDS Experience, BravoCon and The REVOLT Summit. Superfly gained the trust of some of the biggest names in music and entertainment thanks to the company's impeccable track record of putting the artist's vision at the center of each experience.

About Superfly

Superfly is an entertainment and brand experience company obsessed with activating and amplifying communities around common passions and unforgettable moments. Superfly's expertise is building cultural experiences with a distinct identity such as the iconic Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, The FRIENDS Experience, BravoCon, and REVOLT Music Summit, that are equally desired by brands and destinations for fans. Superfly delivers brand experiences for clients including Citi, Intel, NBCUniversal, Verizon Media, and CLEAR by blending strategy, insights, creativity, technology, and flawless execution.

Working across sports, music and entertainment, Superfly has been named Global Experiential Agency of the Year by The Drum, and their experiences have been honored by Event Marketer, BizBash, Campaign, and Digiday. Superfly is headquartered in New York. Learn more at http://superf.ly, and follow on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About The Prince Estate:

The Prince Estate passionately presents Prince's life and work, and cultivates opportunities to further his legacy. As the singular, authoritative source on all things Prince, The Prince Estate inspires and educates fans, celebrates Prince in his totality, and stewards Prince's legacy into the future.

Official Website: PRINCE.com

Official Store: Store.PRINCE.com

Instagram, Facebook and Twitter: @prince

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Superfly