Vitaldiol Pharmaceutical Announces Participation in Radicle Real World Sleep

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitaldiol Pharmaceutical, a health and wellness company based in Los Angeles, is proud to announce their participation in Radicle Real World Sleep, a series of real-world evidence (RWE) studies focused on the effectiveness of cannabinoid products on sleep.

Vitaldiol Logo in Black (PRNewsfoto/Vitaldiol Pharmaceutical LLC)

Science has always been at the forefront of what we do at Vitaldiol.

Radicle Science , co-founded by Jeff Chen, MD/MBA, former Director of the UCLA Cannabis Research Initiative and Pelin Thorogood, President and Co-founder of Wholistic Research & Education Foundation, will be the independent third-party conducting these four-week, randomized, controlled trials (RCT) of orally ingestible cannabinoid products.

Using real world data, Vitaldiol strives to better understand how their Rest Capsules can affect user behavior and characteristics, health status, dosing, consumption patterns, effectiveness for various health outcomes, onset and duration of effect, side effects, and possible predictors/modifiers of treatment response.

Vitaldiol's Rest Capsules are formulated with 35 mg of CBD and 5 mg of melatonin per each vegan capsule. Rest Capsules are sold by the bottle, with each bottle containing 30 vegan capsules and a total of 1050 mg of CBD and 150 mg of melatonin, specifically formulated by wellness experts to meet consumer needs.

"Science has always been at the forefront of what we do at Vitaldiol. While initial feedback from our consumers has been overwhelmingly positive, these tangible data points through this pilot study will help validate the true effectiveness of our Rest Capsule without any biases" said Chris Wong, Head of Operations and Business Development.

"We are digging deeper into other use cases for CBD as well as other cannabinoids, exemplified by our upcoming Radicle Real World Sleep study and the Radicle Discovery on rare cannabinoids. The CBD industry and consumers alike have been eager for more meaningful research. Our mission is to disrupt the clinical trial model to apply rigorous scientific research for consumer health product validation at scale. What we've accomplished thus far is only the beginning," said Pelin Thorogood, Co-founder and Executive Chair of Radicle Science.



Radicle Real World Sleep results will be announced in early 2022.

About Vitaldiol Pharmaceutical

Vitaldiol is a modern health company on a mission to provide science-backed and plant-based wellness products to the world. We believe plant derivatives are the most powerful and effective method in improving overall health, happiness, and well-being. All of our core ingredients are sourced from ISO9001 certified facilities and manufactured in GMP certified facilities. Products also undergo rigorous third party testing to ensure accurate dosage, consistency and quality.

For more information, please visit https://www.vitaldiol.com

Contact:

Chris Wong

hello@vitaldiol.com



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vitaldiol Pharmaceutical LLC