DENVER, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ninja Nation , the leading franchise provider of world-class, state-of-the-art obstacle course arenas, is continuing to expand its national presence, awarding a ten-unit deal in the great state of Texas. The announcement comes as the brand comes off an incredibly successful opening in Huntersville, North Carolina, and a three-unit franchise award in the Nashville, TN market. With the addition of their upcoming ten locations in Texas, Ninja Nation has quintupled its unit count to 15 and continues to expand the sport of Ninja and its presence as the largest Ninja concept in the country.

Ninja Nation Goes Big in Texas with Ten-Arena FranchiseeThe youth sport/fitness concept continues its nationwide expansionNinja Nation, the leading franchise provider of world-class, state-of-the-art obstacle course arenas, is continuing to expand its national presence, awarding a ten-unit deal in the great state of Texas. The announcement comes as the brand comes off an incredibly successful opening in Huntersville, North Carolina, and a three-unit franchise award in the Nashville, TN market

Ninja Nation Goes Big in Texas with Ten-Arena Franchisee as youth sport/fitness concept nationwide expansion continues.

With five locations open across Colorado, Dallas-Fort Worth, and North Carolina, the brand is eager to expand to more cities in Texas. Ninja Nation is excited to offer its world-class obstacle courses, providing community members the opportunity to play, train, and compete in a state-of-the-art arena while developing skills, strength, and confidence. With the Texas Ninja community already being one of the strongest in the country, the brand expects to expand quickly, aiming to open its first location in Houston in the first half of 2022.

"We're thrilled to partner with another amazing franchisee in the Texas market who shares our excitement for the sport of Ninja as well as our One Million Heroes mission," said Wayne Cavanaugh, Founder of Ninja Nation. "With the popularity of the sport of Ninja sweeping the nation and the positive impact it's having on kids' lives, the demand for Ninja Nation has grown exponentially, adding to the momentum behind our rapid expansion."

As the hit TV show, American Ninja Warrior and American Ninja Warrior Junior, their kids show, continue to pull in record ratings, more people want to play, train and compete in the sport of Ninja. With the demand for alternative youth sports and fitness experience-based businesses booming, Ninja Nation is accelerating its growth. The brand expects to award several additional franchise territories in the coming months and has the potential to sell out of franchise territories quickly.

The youth fitness concept aims to create over one million heroes through their ongoing mission to provide a fun, safe and engaging space where everyone can find that "hero" within themselves. To accomplish this, Ninja Nation has created an environment of positivity, encouragement, family fun, and building confidence through its development classes, open gym sessions, birthday parties, field trips, special events, competitions, and its mobile ninja obstacle course.

With a dedicated, knowledgeable, and supportive leadership team, Ninja Nation is searching for franchise partners looking to make a positive impact in their community and own a business that changes lives. For more information about Ninja Nation's franchise opportunity, visit www.ninjanationfranchise.com.

About Ninja Nation

Founded in 2017 and franchising since 2019, Ninja Nation is the leading provider of world-class, state-of-the-art obstacle course arenas nationwide focusing on encouragement and building confidence in today's youth and families. The brand's mission is to provide a fun, safe, and engaging space where everyone can be a hero. Ninja Nation's goal is to create millions of heroes by pushing kids' and adults' minds and bodies to limits they never thought possible. Today, there are five open locations in Colorado, Texas, and North Carolina, with thirteen Arenas in development in Tennessee and south Texas. For more information, visit www.ninjanation.com .

Media Contact:

Lucas Clarke

VP of Ninja Awesomeness & Franchise Support

303-229-0450

Lucas@ninjanation.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ninja Nation