Revolutionary Fast Food Chain Opening Marks Milestone

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plant Power Fast Food, one of the country's leading 100% plant-based fast-food chains, has announced the opening of its new flagship Las Vegas location.

Plant Power's first location outside of California features a stunning mid-century modern design atmosphere with indoor and outdoor dining, airy floor-to-ceiling windows, a drive-thru and both traditional counter service and a self-order kiosk.

This is Plant Power's tenth and the chain has four more locations in active development including a flagship restaurant in Hollywood scheduled to open this December. The Las Vegas location debuted on October 15 to the highest grossing Opening Day in the chain's history.

In keeping with the company's strategy to leverage both corporate and franchise development in order to accelerate growth, the new Las Vegas location is a partnership with Scale x 3 Management, a hospitality and commercial retail real estate group founded by experienced restaurateurs Randy Corrigan, Barry Tu and McKenzie Cox. Plant Power President and Chief Operating Officer Zach Vouga discusses the partnership by stating, "Scale x 3 embodies everything we'd hoped for in a franchisee, both in terms of their commitment to the mission and also the experience and infrastructure required to operate a high-volume concept like Plant Power Fast Food."

Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Harris feels that a rapidly evolving consumer is looking for something more than the one or two plant-based options currently being offered at many fast-food establishments. "We're grateful to see major chains adding plant-based options to their menus, but there's no doubt that consumers are seeking out progressive new brands with an authentic commitment to taste and sustainability," states Harris. "The massive growth that we've experienced since we started in 2016 is proof that the time is right for a major 100% plant-based, cruelty-free, sustainable and healthier option in the fast-food segment."

The Plant Power Restaurant Group, LLC is a privately held company on the cutting edge of plant-based fast food with a goal of driving a convenient, healthy, non-GMO option without sacrificing taste and satisfaction.

