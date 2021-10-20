Z PLUMBERZ Offers Advice Ahead of Brown Friday, Busiest Plumbing Day of the Year

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Many people know the Friday after Thanksgiving as "Black Friday," the most popular shopping day of the year – but it's also the busiest day of the year for plumbers. In the plumbing industry, it's known as "Brown Friday," thanks to an increased use of kitchens and bathrooms during food preparations and large gatherings, this day brings a significant increase in plumbing, sewage and drain-related issues to homes and businesses.

Z PLUMBERZ offers tips to avoid holiday plumbing disasters ahead of Brown Friday, busiest day of the year for plumbers

Since the holiday season can be harmful to drainage and septic systems – especially backed up sinks and malfunctioning garbage disposals – Z PLUMBERZ , a full-service and fast-growing residential and commercial plumbing franchise, has several tips for home and business owners to help prevent plumbing disasters.

Dispose of all food items in the trash can, especially items like fruit skin and pulp, potato and onion peelings, eggshells, poultry bones and skin, and pumpkin seeds, which can clog drains and damage garbage disposals.

Fatty oils and grease should be placed into containers and thrown away with garbage. While it is a common myth that fats can be poured down the drain if followed by hot water, the truth is the fats will eventually cool down and clog pipes.

Remind your family – particularly kids – that only human waste and toilet paper should be flushed down the toilet. Flushing food or wet wipes can cause significant sewage issues including overflow or clogs, since these items do not dissolve properly.

If you're having guests stay overnight, consider spreading out showers and laundry loads to be cautious of overusing your water heater and drains.

"With the flurry of cooking and entertaining happening at homes and businesses close to and on Brown Friday, people often forget about these common plumbing mistakes that could end up causing them a major headache – so we want to make sure our customers and communities know what to do," said Matt O'Rourke, President of Z PLUMBERZ. "We hope that providing these tips will help the holidays and your pipes flow smoothly. But to make sure we're ready, we increase staffing around Thanksgiving and our team of experts is available 24/7 in case of holiday plumbing emergencies."

About Z PLUMBERZ

Z PLUMBERZ is a full-service, fast-growing plumbing franchise. Z PLUMBERZ provides expert repairs, installation and maintenance for emergencies or long-term, preventative safeguarding. From blockages, sewer lines, appliances, infrastructure and more, Z PLUMBERZ's Call Center Support and experienced plumbers work 24/7 to ensure long-lasting and reliable plumbing, drain and sewer solutions in residential, commercial and industrial settings. Z PLUMBERZ is part of BELFOR Franchise Group , a division of BELFOR Property Restoration , the world's largest property restoration company. For more information about Z PLUMBERZ services, please visit www.zplumberz.com . For more information about franchising with Z PLUMBERZ, visit https://zplumberzfranchise.com/ .

