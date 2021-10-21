Daily Harvest Appoints Mary Dillon to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daily Harvest, the company on a mission to improve human and planetary health by making it easy to eat real fruits and vegetables daily, announced today the appointment of Mary Dillon to its board of directors.

"With over 35 years of experience growing consumer businesses, I could not be more excited to welcome Mary to the team," said Rachel Drori, founder and CEO, Daily Harvest. "She brings outstanding operational experience in driving scale and disruption while delivering value to customers, community and company. Mary knows how to increase brand equity and keep the customer first. As we begin exploring new distribution channels, her insight and expertise will be invaluable."

"Rachel and the Daily Harvest team have taken an entirely new approach to creating access to real, whole foods. The significant growth they've accomplished is quite impressive, and I'm honored to join the Board," said Dillon. "In order to truly live better, healthier lives, Daily Harvest knows we need to deliver food that is both good for us and good for the planet. I'm excited to bring my experience to the work and excited for all we will accomplish together."

Dillon currently serves as executive chair of the Ulta Beauty Board of Directors, following her successful and inspiring eight-year run as the company's chief executive officer. Under her leadership, Ulta Beauty became the leading beauty retailer in the U.S. with engaging experiences online and in-store. During her tenure, the company tripled its market capitalization to more than $20 billion, doubled revenue and became a Fortune 500 retailer, among other accomplishments. Dillon also serves on the boards of Starbucks Corporation, KKR, Inc. and Save the Children.

Daily Harvest is reimagining how food can nourish both humanity and the planet by making it easy to eat more whole, organic, fruits and vegetables every day. Through a combination of data science and a future-focused supply chain, Daily Harvest co-creates food with its customers and leverages its direct-to-farmer relationships as well as a robust technology platform to bring food to market in a rapid and highly personalized way. Launched in 2016 by founder and CEO Rachel Drori, Daily Harvest helps people form sticky habits around fruits and vegetables and works with farmers to support organic and transitional organic farming practices.

