EMBRAER S.A.: Embraer Delivers Nine Commercial and 21 Executive Jets in 3Q21

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) delivered a total of 30 jets in the third quarter of 2021, of which nine were commercial aircraft and 21 were executive jets (14 light and seven large). As of September 30, the firm order backlog totaled USD 16,8 billion.
Deliveries by Segment
3Q21
2021
Commercial Aviation
9
32
E175
6
15
E190-E2
-
2
E195-E2
3
15
Executive Aviation
21
54
Phenom 100
-
2
Phenom 300
14
34
Light Jets
14
36
Praetor 500
2
6
Praetor 600
5
12
Large Jets
7
18
TOTAL
30
86
During 3Q21, in the executive aviation segment, Embraer delivered its 1,500th business jet. The milestone aircraft was a Phenom 300E, the best-selling light jet for nine years in a row, which was delivered to Haute Aviation, a Swiss company focused on charter, brokerage, and aircraft management.
In the commercial aviation segment, Embraer announced the sale of 16 new E175 jets to SkyWest, Inc. for operation in the Delta Air Lines network, adding to the 71 E175 jets SkyWest already operates for Delta. The E175 aircraft will fly for Delta under a Capacity Purchase Agreement (CPA). The value of the contract, which is included in Embraer's third quarter backlog, is USD 798.4 million, based on list price.
In the Services & Support segment, Embraer signed several contracts during the quarter. Porter Airlines signed a major aftermarket support package with Embraer for Porter's E2 fleet of commercial aircraft, for up to 20 years. Embraer also signed a Pool Program agreement with CommutAir, a United Express carrier, to support the airline's ERJ 145 jet fleet, and an extension for Pool Program with Cobham, in Australia, to support its three E190s. Also, in Australia, Embraer signed a services agreement with Alliance Airlines, which will provide materials support for the carrier's fleet of E190s.
Backlog - Commercial Aviation (September 30, 2021)
Aircraft Type
Firm Orders
Deliveries
Firm Order Backlog
E170
191
191
-
E175
832
681
151
E190
568
565
3
E195
172
172
-
E190-E2
22
17
5
E195-E2
183
29
154
Total
1,968
1,655
313
Note: Deliveries and firm order backlog include orders for the Defense segment placed by State-run
airlines (Satena and TAME).
