AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infuse more color and optimism into every day with lifestyle brand and leader in the organization space, Erin Condren, and their new partnership with France-based lifestyle brand, EttaVee. The collection launches today on erincondren.com and features vibrant, hand-painted EttaVee designs on planners, notebooks, folios, stationery and more. Jessi Raulet is the American-born artist behind EttaVee, and her iconic artwork, influenced by her travels and living in France, evokes joy and positivity through color.

Lifestyle Brand Erin Condren Launches Bold, New Organization & Planning Collection With EttaVee

Lifestyle organization brand, Erin Condren , announces partnership with French-based artist, EttaVee.

"Jessi has a unique ability to create artwork that inspires us all to see and experience the beauty of color in the world around us. We are truly honored to bring Jessi's beautiful and inspirational artwork to our community," said Tonia Misvaer, Erin Condren CEO. "The collection combines stunning EttaVee creations with the functionality of our products to assist others in leading more joyful, meaningful lives through organization."

"I'm thrilled to collaborate with Erin Condren. As a lover of all things paper goods, their products are beautifully designed both inside and out," said Jessi Raulet, EttaVee CEO, Creative Director, and Artist. "Their attention to detail, like delicate soft deckled paper edges and shiny metallic finishes, further elevates their products. Absolutely swoon-worthy."

Brighten up your surroundings and make any space your happy place. Shop the full EttaVee collection at erincondren.com/ettavee.

About Erin Condren:

Founded in 2005, Erin Condren is a lifestyle brand known for creating fun and functional organization essentials for the home, office, and everything in between. The brand's best-selling planners, notebooks and accessories are available via erincondren.com, Erin Condren retail stores, and select retailers nationwide, including QVC, Amazon, Target, and more.

About EttaVee:

EttaVee launched in 2014, after American-born artist, designer, and social media influencer, Jessi Raulet, moved to France for love and turned her artwork into an international brand. Since then, the international lifestyle brand has become well-known for its vibrantly optimistic color palettes and bold, hand-painted designs. With an engaged and rapidly growing social media following of 117K fans, EttaVee has garnered the attention of various media outlets, including features on Good Morning America, Dancing with the Stars and PopSugar.

