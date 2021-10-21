Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Applauds Pro-Worker Package

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the Commonwealth and the country, working people are rising up to demand better treatment and fair employment. Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced a package that recognizes workers' rights on the job. The officers of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO issued the following statements:

"We are interested in the Governor's announcement today. The movement to secure rights for workers is on the rise, and this package of regulations is a testament to the power of our message. From raising the minimum wage to paid sick leave and expanding worker safety protections, this plan ensures an honest day's pay for an honest day's work. This pro-worker agenda is a great step forward for Pennsylvanians," remarked President Rick Bloomingdale.

"Finally, employers who cheat their workers and the community will be held accountable for their actions. These regulations will expose 'bad actor' employers who steal from workers and skirt the system by paying no fines and taxes. You have the right to fair treatment on the job, and no employer should get away with violating your rights. If they do the crime, they should do the time," added Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder.

The Pennsylvania AFL-CIO proudly supports the Governor's agenda to protect workers' rights.

