SnapCab Wins Best of NeoCon Gold and Interior Design HiP Award at NeoCon 2021

CHICAGO, Ill., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Office pod manufacturer SnapCab® won two prestigious awards at this year's NeoCon, held October 4-6, 2021: Best of NeoCon Gold in the Work Pods category for the SnapCab Work+, and an Interior Design HiP Award in the Health and Wellness: Furniture and Seating category for the SnapCab Care.

NeoCon, the world's leading event for the commercial design industry, is an annual tradeshow that welcomes over 700 international exhibitors. Best of NeoCon and the HiP Awards honor innovative commercial products in the architecture and design community.

The SnapCab Work+ offers an optimal work experience for open office environments. Employees can focus within a peaceful space while remaining visibly connected to their team. This pod utilizes a top-to-bottom air flow exchange, pulling fresh air in through ceiling fans and exiting through floor vents. This gives users a fresh environment with the cleanest air flow, exchanging fully every 90 seconds (available with optional HEPA filter).

This pod provides a quiet space to focus on a project, take a call or hold a virtual meeting without disrupting the rest of the office. It takes up less space than an individual office and the heavy-duty casters allow for the flexibility to change a floorplan. The pod can also be built directly on the ground for wheelchair accessibility.

The SnapCab Care was created through collaboration between the Kingston, Ontario medical community and SnapCab's design team. Conceived as a solution for providing privacy in a large space, the first of its kind was installed in the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at the Beechgrove Complex in Kingston. The Care combines a private doctor's office with a HEPA filter air intake and one-way glass to allow doctors to keep an eye on the medical facility, as well as an examination area for patients who require more critical care. Casters allow for it to be easily moved across the floor or reassembled in a new location as needed.

Not only are each of these pod products air safe, but they're also seismic certified, UL Listed, and easy to clean, as are all SnapCab Workspace products. The Work+ and Care are just two of a series of SnapCab Workspace pod products designed for the office and home.

"We're honored to be recognized for these new pod products that were ultimately designed as a response to needs during the pandemic," says Glenn Bostock, SnapCab founder, CEO and lead designer. "Our main focus is on providing useful service to our customers, and now that many people are returning to the workplace, we are happy to be able to provide products that help people focus on their important tasks while keeping them safe."

About SnapCab

Established in 1983, SnapCab is a leader in developing workspace privacy solutions and elevator cab interiors that are flexible, high quality and safe to use in a variety of environments. SnapCab Workspace offers a flexible kit of parts that is designed with customizable panels, finishes, colors, furniture, frame accessories and more. These isolated pods for the open office are moveable, simple to clean and can be combined with the SnapCab Connects walls to transform any workplace. Book your live virtual product tour today.

