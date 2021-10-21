TCL Elevates the Roku TV Experience with New Addition to its Alto Sound Bar Lineup Leading Electronics Brand Enhances Home Theater Audio with a Premium Wireless Solution for its Televisions Featuring the Roku OS

CORONA, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL®, one of the world's best-selling television brands and leading technology companies, today launched the very first wireless sound bar exclusively designed for Roku TV ™. The TCL Roku TV Wireless Sound Bar is the latest addition to TCL's Alto Sound Bar line, delivering a simple, innovative sound upgrade for its award-winning Roku TV models. Empowering viewers to enjoy more from their home entertainment systems, the newest member of the Alto portfolio uses advanced audio technology to give TCL Roku TV owners an easy, clutter-free solution with high quality sound.

The TCL Roku TV Wireless Sound Bar delivers the joy of simple setup, easy access to sound settings, and and convenient control with any Roku TV remote. With a stress-free wireless setup, running cables is no longer necessary. Rather, the sound bar just needs to be plugged into power and paired to the TV for pristine audio so owners can go from unboxing the device to being immersed in superior sound within minutes. The wireless setup also eliminates confusion about which port to connect to, and automatically enables the correct sound settings on the TV.

With the TCL Roku TV Wireless Sound Bar, every word of entertainment comes through with crisp, clear dialogue and you'll enjoy audio that's in seamless sync with the picture - exactly the way it should be. Best of all, your Roku remote is all you need to control your TCL Roku TV and adjust the volume, access convenient sound settings that can automatically lower loud commercials, boost the bass for a full cinematic experience, or optimize the audio for night listening so no one at home is disturbed.

"TCL takes pride in leveraging its longtime audio and vertical integration to bring premium, innovative sound solutions to the market. Our Alto sound bar collection meets those high standards and we will continue to invest in extensive research and development in order to offer the latest home theater enhancing technology," said Chris Larson, Senior Vice President, TCL. "The TCL Roku TV Wireless Sound Bar builds on the very successful partnership we've developed with Roku over the years and delivers the seamless user experience and incredible value we are known for. This new addition to our lineup will provide entertainment immersion that's easy to use and unique functionality for an upgraded entertainment experience with world-class sound quality."

Made exclusively for Roku TV models, the 2.0 Channel sound bar includes a wall mounting kit and can output a maximum 120W with multiple EQ settings available in the TV sound settings menu. Entertainment can be enjoyed even more with specialized sound modes and when not watching television, sound bar owners can stream all their favorite music and podcasts from apps like Pandora, Spotify, TuneIn, and more, wirelessly from a smartphone, tablet, or laptop with Bluetooth® wireless technology. And of course, the TCL Roku TV Wireless Sound Bar gets even better over time with regular, automatic updates, so it's always working at its best.

The TCL Roku TV Wireless Sound Bar is available now for $179.00 at your favorite retailer.

