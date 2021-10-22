Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE: CLI) today announces that it will host its third quarter 2021 earnings conference call with management on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time.

The live conference call can be listened to via the Internet by accessing the Company's website at http://investors.mack-cali.com/corporate-overview.The conference call is also accessible by dialing (323) 794-2598 and requesting the Mack-Cali third quarter earnings conference call or using confirmation code 5487368. It is recommended that participants log on or dial in to the call approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Mack-Cali Realty Corporation

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

A fully integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for over two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.

For more information on Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and its properties, visit www.mack-cali.com.

