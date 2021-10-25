Biopas: Leading solution provider for specialty pharmaceuticals targeting Latin America

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOPAS, a leading and unique Latin American biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing and commercialization of specialty pharmaceuticals - to the exclusion of any generic and/or branded generic drugs - that address unmet medical needs in the region, announced today the full launch of its Brazilian operations with the exclusive distribution of RIVOTRIL® beginning in November, thus expanding its on-going strategic collaboration with CHEPLAPHARM ARZNEIMITTEL GmbH into the Brazilian territory.

This transformational-move markedly strengthens BIOPAS' platform as the exclusive one-stop shop specialty care pharmaceutical company covering the entire region.

BIOPAS turnkey solution is aimed to ensure successful reach and growth of global pharma companies as their Partner of Choice to provide access to innovative treatments to patients in Latin America.

BIOPAS' unmatched market access tools together with revenue generating opportunities provide its partners with significantly reduced complexity, management disruption, and time costs associated with country-specific transactions.

About Biopas

BIOPAS (www.biopasgroup.com) is a leading and differentiated Latin American pharmaceutical company, focused on in-licensing, marketing, and selling of cutting-edge specialty pharmaceutical branded prescription products.

BIOPAS' business model is specially designed to provide market access to multiple therapeutic options to specialists to cover unmet medical needs of the Latin American population. BIOPAS holds senior leadership positions in CNS, Immunology, Dermatology, Oncology and Orphan Drugs. BIOPAS' whole product portfolio is licensed from its partners to the exclusion of any generics and/or branded generics .

Through its regional platform, BIOPAS offers best in class services in sales, marketing, medical, and support functions led by highly talented and driven teams to enable the successful launch and development of innovative products. All BIOPAS' functions operate in compliance with international standards and regulations.

BIOPAS has a strong operating history with a proven track record of success to build long-term and fruitful relationships with its partners, including UCB, FERRING, IPSEN, VERTEX, and more recently CHIESI, CHEPLAPHARM and DAEWONG.

SOURCE Biopas