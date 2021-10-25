GoodNovel Academy launched to provide free courses to writers who wish to create popular webnovels

SINGAPORE, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodNovel, a leading online literature platform providing global users with great reading and writing experiences, has launched GoodNovel Academy as an online community for the cultivation, creation and incubation of original authors by the platform. GoodNovel Academy offers free writing courses for authors at all levels, to provide the keys to writing bestselling webnovels.

GoodNovel Academy's goal is to help aspiring writers to create a popular webnovel from scratch. The initial launch consists of five free online sections, with more to follow. The sections start with the construction of a single sentence, and then guide writers through the processes of brainstorming, creating a premise, characterization, world-building and plot summary, all the necessary tools to craft a thrilling, intricate and appealing story. To suit the preferences of different writers on the platform, audio and video versions of the courses are also available.

The courses at Academy are designed by professional and experienced frontline GoodNovel editors, guaranteeing pragmatic methodologies as the foundation of a productive writing career, as well as continuous improvements regarding crafts and techniques.

Academy was created as a result of the success of GoodNovel, which now features a large group of multilingual writers submitting original stories to a global readership on a daily basis. Given this huge volume, the need was identified to cultivate excellence in our writers, to ensure that their talent has market value. GoodNovel's response was to set up long-term, systematic cultivating programs.

Starting from 2021, writer benefit programs were launched on the platform, including Writer Rewards, Author Brand and Author Project, all aimed at improving GoodNovel's service offering, and empowering authors to improve their income. GoodNovel boasts leading experience in acquiring and marketing good stories and is therefore perfectly positioned to solve authors' problems in the writing and promotion of their works, instead of leaving them to find often unobjective perspectives elsewhere.

In the very near future, GoodNovel plans to apply more resources towards helping young writers around the world to keep improving the quality of their stories.

About GoodNovel

GoodNovel (goodnovel.com) is a multilingual online literature platform that provides global users with great reading and writing experiences. Original fictions and stories are submitted by local authors from all over the world on a daily basis, for global readers to indulge in the myriad fantastical worlds on their digital devices.

View original content:

SOURCE GoodNovel