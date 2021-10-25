Nate's Food Co. Announces Commencement of Bitcoin Mining And Initial Equipment On-line

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nate's Food Co. (OTC: NHMD) is pleased to announce that it has commenced its Bitcoin Mining Operations. Of the equipment acquired, approximately 500 terrahash (TH/s) has already come online and is mining. An additional 1,000 TH/s is scheduled to come online shortly for a total of 1,500 TH/s. We will provide updates on our twitter page ( https://twitter.com/natesmining ) as the additional terrahash becomes active and acquired.

The 1,500 Th/s is expected to generate revenues of approximately $17,060 per month (or $568.95 per day). The Company's goal is to acquire 25,000 TH/s over the next 18-24 months.

The Company is initially leasing equipment due to the current extended delivery dates for new equipment, which is 4-6 months. The Company is currently working with equipment manufacturers and brokers to acquire new machines. Meanwhile, we will continue leasing equipment to expedite our revenue inflows while we are working on getting equipment installed at a permanent hosting facility.

About The Nate's Food Co.

The Company operates a Bitcoin Mining Company. Additional information is available by visiting company's website at www.natesmining.com or on twitter at https://twitter.com/natesmining .

Revenue related calculations . Please note that the Company believes that any revenue related calculations are accurate and based on factual information, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve all projections due to number of business-related factors, such as power pricing, mining equipment availability, bitcoin mining difficulty, bitcoin market pricing and other unforeseen issues in deploying its mining rigs. You can view update information on Bitcoin Mining by visiting https://novablock.com/calculator.

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating) to change or differ from future results, performance (financing and operating) or achievements, including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

