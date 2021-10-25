RackWare SWIFT is now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace Move Kubernetes or OpenShift container workloads from any cloud or on-premises deployment to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Container Engine for Kubernetes

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RackWare Inc., a leading provider of migration, backup, and disaster recovery (DR) solutions and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced RackWare SWIFT is available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace and can be deployed on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Container Engine for Kubernetes. Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.

The RackWare SWIFT enables migration of your Kubernetes and OpenShift based container workloads from any public cloud or on-premises deployment to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Container Engine for Kubernetes. You can also enable backup and DR for your existing Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Container Engine for Kubernetes workloads. SWIFT employs VPN grade encryption for on-wire data so migrations to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Container Engine for Kubernetes, even when done over WAN, remain most secure. SWIFT runs as part of your OCI infrastructure, so backed up data never leaves your enterprise trusted network. Moreover, SWIFT is free to try! After a free trial, users can opt for migration or DR subscription and only pay on an hourly basis for what is used.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is an enterprise cloud that delivers massive, non-variable performance and next-generation security across a comprehensive portfolio of services including SaaS, application development, application hosting, and business analytics. Customers get access to leading compute, storage, data management, security, integration, HPC, artificial intelligence (AI), and Blockchain services to augment and modernize their critical workloads. Oracle Cloud runs Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry's first and only self-driving database.

"Our SWIFT product is an ideal solution for customers that are moving cloud native applications to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Container Engine for Kubernetes. Be it on premise, or other cloud environments, SWIFT allows for highly automated and push-button configuration when migrating Containers, along with full disaster recovery (DR) in the new environment," said Todd Matters, CTO, RackWare.

About RackWare, Inc.: RackWare accelerates and simplifies Migration and Disaster Recovery across all cloud or hybrid infrastructures. With automated source assessment and analysis, RackWare intelligently provisions the right environment and facilitates seamless and secure replication and transfer of applications and data. The platform is hypervisor and application agnostic, allowing for non-disruptive migration and protection of workloads to and between any cloud including Azure, OCI, AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, and more. RackWare is based in Silicon Valley with teams in Salt Lake City, Philadelphia, London, and Pune, India. For more information visit www.rackwareinc.com.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

Media Contact:

Linda Eldredge

linda.eldredge@rackwareinc.com

View original content:

SOURCE RackWare