Balanced Health Botanicals™ Launches Synergy Collection Expanding CBDistillery Product Portfolio

DENVER, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Balanced Health Botanicals™ (BHB), a family of hemp-derived CBD brands including their flagship brand CBDistillery, announced today the launch of their Synergy Collection, which consists of the brand's first ever CBD + Functional Mushroom (non-hallucinogenic), Kava Root*, and Cannabidiolic acid (CBDA) products, along with CBDistillery's™ top-selling Cannabigerol (CBG) & Cannabinol (CBN) formulations. The Synergy Collection was developed to enhance the multitude of benefits offered by the hemp plant – beyond CBD alone.

Each product in the Synergy Collection is designed to enhance the Entourage Effect, which can occur when all hemp plant elements like cannabinoids, terpenes and other compounds work together in synergy, allowing consumers the ability to select products based on their needs and individual product benefits rather than combining various supplements to achieve a desired effect.

"Ingredient selection has always been of upmost importance to us, and leaning into the power of functional mushrooms, kava root and CBDA combined with CBD was a natural next step for CBDistillery," said Chase Terwilliger, CEO of Balanced Health Botanicals. "We will continue to explore additional complementary plant-based ingredients and product forms to create products that can fulfill consumers' ever-evolving wellness needs."

The Synergy Collection by CBDistillery™ introduces a new line of tinctures, vegan-friendly capsules, and drink mixes, as well as all-new CBG + CBD and CBN + CBD gummies across four categories: Daytime Synergy, Sleep Synergy, Raw Synergy and Wellness Synergy.

"The launch of our Synergy Collection is an important moment for the future of the hemp industry overall," said Andy Papilion, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Balanced Health Botanicals. "We look forward to expanding this collection by introducing additional beneficial minor cannabinoids, terpenes, as well as combining other plant-based dietary ingredients to leverage the benefits of the hemp plant, all in effort to help consumers streamline their daily wellness regimen with targeted products that help them cut out ancillary dietary supplements."

For more information on BHB's CBDistillery™ Synergy Collection and the brand's mission, please visit: cbdistillery.com/synergy

About Balanced Health Botanicals:

Balanced Health Botanicals™ (BHB) is a family of hemp-derived CBD brands that includes CBDistillery™ and BOTA™. Flagship brand CBDistillery™ was founded in Denver in 2016 to pursue a rapidly growing and predominantly untapped market. It has since evolved into one of the largest CBD brands in the market, sold in retailers nationwide. The all-new BOTA™ is a line of premium plant-powered skincare and supplements that combines powerful natural botanicals with hemp-derived CBD. BHB's mission is to provide the highest quality, U.S. grown, hemp-derived CBD products at everyday premium pricing and to be the premier CBD education resource. BHB has made significant investments in its infrastructure, supply chain capabilities, world-class manufacturing facilities, and product portfolio to solidify itself as the leader of the #CBDMOVEMENT™.

*Kava Root products will not be available for purchase in the UK or Canada.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

As at August 16, 2021, Balanced Health Botanicals™ (BHB) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: VFF) (TSX: VFF). This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by such terms as "outlook", "may", "might", "will", "could", "should", "would", "occur", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "try", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "proposed", "designed", "continue", "likely", "schedule", "objectives", "can" or the negative or grammatical variation thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to risks that may include, but are not limited to Company's expansion plans, expectations regarding cannabis and CBD categories in North America, and selected markets internationally and risks associated with compliance with US and Canadian regulations. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on factors and assumptions about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on information currently available to management, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that may cause the Company's or the industry's actual results, performance, achievements, prospects and opportunities in future periods to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the factors contained in the Company's filings with securities regulators available on SEDAR and EDGAR. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, the Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as guarantees of future results, performance, achievements, prospects and opportunities. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

