Class Technologies Partners with Carahsoft, Bringing Teaching and Learning Tools for Zoom to the Public Sector Carahsoft to Distribute Class Software to U.S. Public Sector

RESTON, Va. and WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Class Technologies Inc. , the company transforming virtual education by adding teaching and learning tools to Zoom, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Carahsoft will distribute Class software to the U.S. Public Sector.

(PRNewsfoto/Class Technologies Inc.)

Built on the Zoom Meetings platform, Class offers K-12 and Higher Education institutions and Government agencies everything they need to facilitate instruction and improve engagement in the virtual classroom. Class replicates the best of in-person learning and enables instructors to virtually perform many of the activities that happen in a real classroom. These include the ability to track attendance and participation, deliver assignments and quizzes, automatically grade work, and enhance learner engagement through individual and group facilitation. Class reduces the friction associated with using disparate tools to teach and learn online.

"The addition of Class to our Learning Technology Group allows us to provide K-12 and Higher Education institutions with solutions that enrich, connect, and improve virtual teaching and learning environments," said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. "We look forward to working with Class and our resellers to transform online classrooms through the Zoom Meetings platform."

Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator® and largest worldwide distributor for Zoom, and now as Class' selected distributor, Carahsoft will expand the company's North American footprint by bringing its software to Government and Education markets through its robust reseller network. Carahsoft will lead the effort to add Class software to an extensive list of government procurement vehicles and contracts, thus making the purchasing process quicker and easier.

"State, county, and district education leaders are searching for tools to enhance engagement and improve student outcomes across hybrid and virtual settings, which is precisely the reason we developed Class," said Michael Chasen, education software pioneer and Class co-founder and CEO. "Carahsoft has demonstrated a long-term commitment to serving the public education sector with best of breed learning and video communications platforms, and we're very pleased to partner with the same team that has successfully grown Zoom's public sector."

Class Technologies software is available through Carahsoft's NCPA Contract NCPA01-86, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, Office of General Services - New York Contract #22802, and through the company's reseller partners. For more information, contact the Class team at Carahsoft at (833) 544-9666 or class@carahsoft.com .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .

About Class Technologies Inc.

Class is software developed by Class Technologies Inc., a company founded by education software pioneer Michael Chasen. Class adds teaching and learning tools to Zoom and makes the virtual classroom feel like a real classroom. It helps teachers take attendance, hand out assignments, give a quiz or test, grade work, proctor exams, talk one-on-one with a student, and more. Class is headquartered in Washington, DC with staff around the world. Schedule a demo at class.com and follow us on Instagram and Twitter at @WeAreClassTech.

Zoom is a trademark of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class Technologies Inc. and its product Class are not sponsored, endorsed, or otherwise affiliated with Zoom.

Carahsoft logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Class Technologies Inc.