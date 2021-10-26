Compugen to Release Third Quarter 2021 Results on Friday, November 12, 2021

HOLON, Israel, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN), a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a leader in predictive target discovery, announced today that the Company will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, November 12, 2021, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call and webcast to review the results and provide a corporate update at 8:30 AM ET.

As part of the update, management will also discuss Compugen's data to be presented at the Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer, being held on November 10-14, 2021. The eposters will be available on Friday November 12, 2021.

To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial 1-866-744-5399 from the U.S.,

or +972-3-918-0644 internationally. The call and slides will be available via live webcast through Compugen's website, located at the following link

Following the live webcast, the slides and a replay will be available on the Company's website.

About Compugen

Compugen is a clinical-stage discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable, predictive computational discovery platforms to identify novel drug targets and develop therapeutics in the field of cancer immunotherapy. Compugen's lead product candidate, COM701, a first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody, for the treatment of solid tumors, is undergoing Phase 1 studies as a single agent and in dual, and triple combinations. COM902, Compugen's second fully owned clinical antibody targeting TIGIT, for the treatment of solid and hematological tumors, is undergoing Phase 1 studies as a single agent and in dual combination. Partnered programs include bapotulimab, a first-in-class therapeutic antibody in Phase 1 development targeting ILDR2 licensed to Bayer under a research and discovery collaboration and license agreement, and AZD2936, a TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific in Phase 1 development derived from COM902 through a license agreement with AstraZeneca for the development of bispecific and multi-specific antibodies. Compugen's therapeutic pipeline also includes early-stage immuno-oncology programs focused largely on myeloid targets. Compugen is headquartered in Israel, with offices in South San Francisco, CA. Compugen's shares are listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN. For additional information, please visit Compugen's corporate website at www.cgen.com.

Investor Relations contact:

Yvonne Naughton, PhD

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Compugen Ltd.

Email: ir@cgen.com

Tel: +1 (628) 241-0071

