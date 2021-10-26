Unisys Announces Third-Quarter Contract Wins for Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions and Digital Workplace Solutions

BLUE BELL, Pa., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced a series of contract wins with clients across the public and private sectors for both Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions and Digital Workplace Solutions.

All awarded during the third quarter of 2021, the Unisys contracts announced include:

A three-year, new scope contract with a global computer and electronics company to deliver mission critical B2B call center support to more than 30,000 clients in the United States . The company selected Unisys as its exclusive partner because of Unisys' global footprint and ability to provide Digital Workplace Solutions as they scale their operations quickly to support better end-user experiences.

A new agreement with a state government agency in the U.S. to provide a SaaS-based identity and access management solution for thousands of citizen users. The new solution strengthens the agency's application security with multi-factor authentication (MFA) and improves application integration capabilities by retiring soon-to-be unsupported products.

A new scope agreement with an Australian Federal government agency to manage a new, secure on-premise, private cloud infrastructure as part of the agency's ongoing digital transformation program.

A new scope contract with an existing client that includes Digital Workplace Solutions, including a PC refresh of more than 4,000 machines across the U.S. and 25 percent of their end-user environment.

"The continued commitment from clients to entrust Unisys with their digital transformation journey exemplifies our ability to deliver successful client outcomes," said Maureen Sweeny, chief revenue officer, Unisys. "We know how to help our clients accelerate value realization with innovative cloud solutions that bring secure, efficient operations, as well as securely transform digital workplaces to create exceptional end-user experiences. We remain focused on optimizing these outcomes in our key priority areas of Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions and Digital Workplace Solutions."

About Unisys

Unisys is a global IT solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions, business process solutions and cybersecurity solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the commercial, financial services and government markets, visit www.unisys.com.

