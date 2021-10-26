Kemin to Showcase Whole Body Health Solutions During SupplySide West Kemin Human Nutrition and Health will exhibit its naturally sourced ingredients for healthier lives

DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, will be exhibiting its latest solutions for whole body health at the SupplySide West tradeshow for health and nutrition industry professionals.

Kemin Human Nutrition and Health will be at Booth #5465 featuring its range of naturally sourced functional ingredient solutions to support vision; cognition; immune and gut health; beauty from within; and sleep and weight management.

Today's consumers are looking for ways to live healthier lives, and their awareness of the link between nutrition and overall health is growing. People are looking to healthy ingredients for support in a variety of areas, as well as simple ways to prioritize their health needs in everyday life.1

"The Kemin team is excited to meet with SupplySide West attendees as we kick off celebrations for the 25th anniversary of our FloraGLO® program," said Penny Woods, Marketing Director, Kemin Human Nutrition and Health. "We will also be showcasing an interactive whole-body demonstration as an engaging way for attendees to explore each area of the human body and learn more about Kemin's functional ingredients for whole body health."

Kemin Human Nutrition and Health will showcase its science-based solutions, including:

FloraGLO ® Lutein – The most studied lutein brand with over 100 clinical trials has offered a range of benefits for consumers including vision, cognition and beauty from within for 25 years.

BetaVia ™ Pure – A new water-dispersible purified form of BetaVia algae-sourced beta glucan supports the immune system while helping to protect against oxidative stress.

Nootropic solutions DailyZz™ and Neumentix™ – DailyZz is a natural, proprietary spearmint and green tea botanical dried extract blend, rich in naturally occurring polyphenols that promote healthy, better quality sleep and improve next day functioning in healthy adults who have occasional sleep complaints.2 Neumentix, a naturally sourced nootropic ingredient from a patented spearmint line bred to be high in antioxidant polyphenols, is formulated to support cognitive performance, specifically focus and working memory without disrupting nighttime sleep.3

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies, textile, biofuels and animal vaccine industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

Media Contact:

Carrie Livingston, Director of Media Relations, carrie@colinkurtis.com, +1 815 519 8302

