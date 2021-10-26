Kisco Senior Living, Welltower Break Ground on The Carnegie at Washingtonian Center in Gaithersburg, Md.

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kisco Senior Living and joint venture partner Welltower (NYSE: WELL) are pleased to announce the groundbreaking of The Carnegie at Washingtonian Center, a unique concept for senior living in the heart of Gaithersburg. The seven-story complex will offer spacious 302 one- and two-bedroom floorplans for independent living, assisted living and memory care residences. Situated on 8.5 acres beside RIO Lakefront at Washingtonian Center, The Carnegie is set to welcome residents in the spring of 2024.

"The Carnegie will be one of our signature communities and we are proud to introduce the Kisco lifestyle to the city of Gaithersburg," said Andy Kohlberg, president and CEO of Kisco Senior Living. "Kisco follows the simple philosophy of putting our residents first. Early on, we adopted best-in-class standards from the hospitality industry to create a five-star experience for our residents. We're excited to bring this unique lifestyle experience founded on our principles that promote the health and wellbeing of residents."

For over 30 years, Kisco Senior Living has specialized in owning, developing and managing five-star, full-service, integrated senior living communities that provide exemplary service in safe, secure and friendly environments. With 20 communities across the country, Kisco is committed to a standard of excellence that raises the bar in senior living, including Forbes Travel Guide Star hospitality certification.

The Carnegie is named for the rich heritage of culture and philanthropy associated with Andrew Carnegie. He is responsible for the construction and donation of approximately 2,500 public libraries around the world. The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and Carnegie Institution of Science are in nearby Washington D.C. In addition, the renowned Carnegie Hall has set the international standard for musical excellence.

"One of Kisco's signature features is The Art of Living Well programming which addresses six dimensions of wellness. Providing intellectual and educational opportunities for residents personifies The Carnegie name," said Kohlberg. "We want to empower residents to pursue their passion and purpose, surrounded by culture, art, and education. It's all about providing a maintenance-free lifestyle and allowing them to enjoy their lives with peace of mind."

The Carnegie at Washingtonian Center will feature premium amenities including chef-prepared meals in a choice of multiple indoor and al fresco dining venues; an indoor heated, salt-water pool; state-of-the art fitness center; wellness spa; yoga studio; and access to health care on site. Additional lifestyle amenities include a lecture hall for ongoing local educational programming; computer learning center; curated art gallery; cooking demonstration kitchen; and an outdoor landscaped park with a trail leading to Malcolm King Park.

In partnership with Welltower, Kisco plans to open a Discovery Center at Downtown Crown in spring 2022 to showcase the selection of floorplans and elegant interior design of The Carnegie at Washingtonian Center. The floorplan options will range in size from one bedroom, one bath (837 square feet) to two bedrooms, two baths with a den (1,487 square feet) and a club level living option that includes concierge and valet services.

"This is one of the most exciting projects for us to work on with our valued partners at Kisco Senior Living," said Nikhil Chaudhri, senior vice president, co-head of US investments at Welltower. "The Carnegie at Washingtonian Center will be a premier community where seniors will have access to first class amenities and care in a truly dynamic and inspirational environment."

With construction underway, THW Design is the project's architect with StudioSIX5 serving as the interior design partner. Balfour Beatty is the project's general contractor. For a preview of The Carnegie at Washingtonian Center's design, visit THW Design's website.

ABOUT KISCO SENIOR LIVING

Kisco Senior Living, based in Carlsbad, California, operates 20 full service senior living communities in six states offering independent living, assisted living and in some locations, memory care and skilled nursing. For more than 30 years, Kisco Senior Living has specialized in developing and managing full-service senior living communities with a portfolio featuring a wide spectrum of individualized services and lifestyle options. Our unique approach and philosophy, called Kisco Confidence, is centered on giving residents and associates peace of mind knowing that our communities deliver on safety and security, trust and transparency, health and wellbeing and a 5-star lifestyle experience. For more information, please call (760) 804-5900 or go to kiscoseniorliving.com.

ABOUT WELLTOWER

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower™, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. When Welltower uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Welltower's actual results to differ materially from Welltower's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. This may be a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, those factors discussed in Welltower's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Welltower undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

View original content:

SOURCE Kisco Senior Living